Pennsylvania, June 27: Tesla cars are famous for their electric powertrain and self-driving feature. However, due to several mishaps, the company's driver assistance system is under scrutiny by US officials.

Now, in a new incident in Pennsylvania, a Tesla car lost control and crashed into a parked truck. The police have blamed the Autopilot for this accident. Tesla Sentry Mode on Model Y Car Foils Tyre Theft, Scares Off Thief (Watch Video).

As per Pennsylvania Police, the Tesla (TSLA.O) was operating on its Autopilot software when it crashed into a stationary truck. This incident occurred on a Pennsylvania highway.

The Tesla car was driving in the middle lane. Meanwhile, a Freightliner semi-truck was parked in the same lane to offer traffic control for a right lane closure. However, the Tesla unit lost control and hit the parked truck on the back. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The police claim to have charged the 18-year-old male driver with careless driving. However, they claim that the Tesla car was on Autopilot when it lost control.

This is not the first time a Tesla car in sefl-driving mode lost control. In fact, the Elon Musk-led company is under investigation for a series of such accidents by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In February this year, a Tesla Model S crashed into a stationary fire truck. The driver lost their lives in this case. Tesla Coming to India ‘As Soon as It Is Humanly Possible’, Says Elon Musk After Meeting PM Narendra Modi in US (Watch Video).

It is to be noted that even in autopilot mode, a Tesla car requires active driver supervision. While Tesla cars can steer, accelerate and brake automatically, the driver needs to stay alert to avoid accidents.

