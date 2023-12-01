Mumbai, December 1: On November 30, Elon Musk's Tesla delivered the most anticipated Tesla Cybertruck to the first batch of customers during its "Cybertruck Delivery Event". As expected, the Tesla Cybertruck comes with a robust design and performance. Tesla says its new vehicle is more than just a truck; it is faster than the sports car with the power to tow 11,000lbs and carry 2,500lbs maximum payload

The highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck is built with an ultra-hard stainless steel exoskeleton and shatter-resistant Armour Glass. The material attracts less damage and can withstand fewer dents with simple repairs. The Armour Glass can resist the impact of a baseball at 70mph (about 112kmph) and even the impact from bullets. The Tesla doors are bulletproof, as confirmed by the video shared by Elon Musk from this X account. Here are all the specifications and features of the Cybertruck from Tesla that you should know. Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event 2023: Elon Musk Announces Deliveries of Electric Pickup Truck Start ‘Now’ (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Congrats Tesla Team on X:

Massive congrats to the incredible Tesla team, from design through to manufacturing, for making Cybertruck real! I love you. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (Watch Video Here):

Cybertruck's Doors are bulletproof to .45” & 9mm (Watch Video):

Doors are bulletproof to .45” & 9mm pic.twitter.com/alTYkDcsIz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck Specifications and Features:

Tesla's Cybertruck, weighing 6,843lbs (about 3103kgs), comes with a Dual Motor model that offers an estimated 340 miles (about 547kms) range. Cybertruck with Tri Motor can go from 0 to 60 in just 2.6 seconds. Tesla's official website says the vehicle is built for "any planet" and is more rugged and durable to go anywhere. The 4-corner electronically adaptive air suspensions offer 12-inch of travel and 17-inch of clearance. The company says the truck gives you the "handling of a sports car" and a "better-turning radius than most sedans."

Tesla Cybertruck Power, Space and Comfort:

Tesla Cybertruck supports 250KW Max Supercharging with 128 miles added in 15 minutes. The truck offers plenty of storage with its 6'x4' bed big enough for 3.0. The integrated outlet of the vehicle includes 120v cabin room, 120v and 240v bed power, and the ability to support 11.5kW of power to your home if the power goes down. The ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton does not come in any paints and provides better resistance and long-term protection from corrosion. Cybertruck offers a 5-adult seating arrangement, an 18.5-inch centre touchscreen and a 9.5-inch rear touchscreen. The interior supports 15 speakers, two 2-dedicated subwoofers and distributed amplifiers to keep you entertained during the ride. Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Cybertruck Beating Porsche 911 in Drag Race While Carrying One.

Tesla Cybertruck Price, Warranty and Expected Launch Date India:

Tesla's Cybertruck comes with starting price of $60,999 (approximately Rs 50,82,894) with four years or 50,000 miles of warranty, whichever comes first. According to the reports, the AWD Cybertruck will be available at $79,990 and the model with Tri Motor will cost around $99,990. The truck's battery is eight years or 150,000 miles of warranty, whichever comes first. Tesla's bulletproof and multi-purpose Cyertruck tries to offer everything it can from performance, design, utility and long range. According to reports, Tesla will enter India in early 2024 and provide its first vehicle to the customers. However, Tesla has yet to confirm the official launch of Cybertruck in India.

