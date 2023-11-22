Mumbai, November 22: Elon Musk-run Tesla was reportedly to start its production from January 2024. According to previous reports, the top officials from Tesla had a meeting with the Prime Minister's Office regarding the review of the manufacturing of electric vehicles in India, along with Telsa's investment proposal. According to new reports, Tesla will likely launch its most affordable EVs in India in 2024.

Tesla is yet to officially enter the Indian market; however, the new reports said that the Elon Musk-run automobile company will introduce economical vehicles in India following the expected launch in Germany. In India, there is a huge scope for EVs in coming years, and the market expects an affordable electronic car with better specifications, features and price. Elon Musk's Tesla To Enter in India By January 2024, Government Reviews Tesla's Investment Proposal.

Price of the Most Affordable Tesla EV:

According to an Auto Economic Times report, Tesla will likely introduce a budget-friendly EV in Germany starting at EUR 25,000 (approximately Rs 22,71,839). The report said the car will follow a subsequent launch in India and offer an "economical electric vehicle". The report further said that reliable sources disclosed to a national financial portal on November 22, 2023, that the same vehicle will launch in India after Germany. Tesla and Elon Musk Knew Its Electric Cars Had 'Defective Autopilot Systems', Still Allowed EVs To Be Driven in Areas 'Not Safe', Says US Judge.

So far, there are no specific details disclosed about the upcoming electric vehicle from Tesla. However, according to the same report, the company may introduce a Tesla Model Y crossover in India. It is a mid-sized SUV car from Tesla that has achieved NHTSA 5-star safety rating in every category and subcategory, as listed on the official Tesla.com website. The vehicle is reportedly based on the Model 3 sedan platform and has been part of Tesla since 2020. The car has a long-range battery, 15-inch centre touchscreen, 5-seat spacing, and a top speed of 155mph (up to 249kmph).

Tesla Official Announcement To Launch Most Affordable EV in India:

Tesla has yet to announce its upcoming electronic vehicles in the Indian market and its most affordable EV. Tesla is anticipated to enter the Indian market in January 2024, and the company may announce its budget-friendly vehicle model in India. So far, there is no official announcement about Tesla's upcoming EVs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).