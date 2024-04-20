New Delhi, April 20: Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has recently announced the recall of its Cybertrucks due to an issue with the accelerator pedal. There is a problem with excessive lubricant on the pedal covers, which can lead to unintended acceleration of the vehicle. The recall might affect nearly 4,000 Tesla Cybertrucks and the company will likely replace or repair the faulty pedals at no extra cost to owners.

Tesla has issued a recall for its Cybertrucks over accelerator pedal defects, as per a report of Business Today. In fact, the recall will involve about 3,878 Cybertrucks produced from November 2023 to April 2024. Basically, it is a safety measure aimed at protecting against any fatal incidents of many customers who own a Cybertruck. Moreover, this is happening when Elon Musk’s EV firm has recently laid off its employees and facing other challenges, such as a decrease in the number of vehicles delivered to customers. There have been no accidents, injuries or fatalities associated with this issue as of April 15. Tesla Deal With Tata: Elon Musk’s EV Company Signs Deal With Tata Electronics To Procure Semiconductors for Its Global Operations, Say Reports.

Due to safety concerns, Tesla has had to come across with multiple recalls in recent months. In December 2023, over two million cars were recalled in the US because of problems with the autopilot system. Similarly, in January, more than 1.6 million cars were recalled in China due to issues with steering software and door-locking systems.

Tesla Cybertrucks Recall Details

As per a report of Gizmochina, the specifics of the recall reveal that the problem lies within the pedal mechanism where an excess of lubricant may cause the accelerator pedal to stick. This might cause unintended acceleration due to the failure of the accelerator pedal to fully return to its rest position. Tesla acted fast in addressing this issue with utmost priority on customer safety. Tesla Model Y Price Update: Elon Musk Reveals New Rate, Model Y Car Now Starts at USD 29,490 in US.

Tesla in their US Government filing informed that they will fix this problem for free. Although official recalls are planned for June, Cybertruck owners can book a service with Tesla at +1-877-798-3752 and mention recall service number SB-24-33-003.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2024 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).