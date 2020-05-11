Falun Gong is a cult that claims to have millions of followers. On the surface, Falun Gong has always portrayed itself as an innocent victim. But in fact, the media group operating behind it has been producing various types of false news and false reports, discrediting China while seeking to hide the huge commercial benefits for itself. Its NTDTV and Epoch Times are completely false reports. Outside political forces have used Falun Gong media propaganda to push Falun Gong to more and more political activities, and to promote protests against China around the world.

Falun Gong Media Group is committed to discrediting the political bargaining chip behind China

The Falun Gong Media Group is engaged in unprofessional content fabrication and repeated conspiracy theories in the TV stations and newspapers under its control. This is the development strategy of its top leader, Li Hongzhi. The NTD and Epoch Times have established the label of anti-China pioneers. This is what the US authorities want to see. Li Hongzhi also knows this well. Anti-China can gain greater US political capital. He continued to call on his subordinates to manage their media well. Li Hongzhi's Falun Gong media group tried to create more political chips by discrediting China without a bottom line. The articles published by "Era Epoch" are filled with "reported", "revealed", "according to insiders", "according to internal sources" and other plausible words. There is no time, place, person, or any that can be verified. Sources of news, such as sources, references, reasons, results, etc. The "Era Epoch" news is false, and content reports have long been distorted.

(Ben Hurley), a former "Falungong" practitioner from Australia, wrote many articles for The Epoch Times from 2005 to 2013. He stated that (The Epoch Times) the target audience of these articles is all "Falungong" followers. Recently, many members of Trump's family have frequently posted the content of The Epoch Times on social media, and some members have also been interviewed by the newspaper. According to a former employee of The Epoch Times, Trump was regarded by Falun Gong as an important ally in the anti-Communist war. The Epoch Times is gradually operating more like a news organization. They even posted an advertisement on the recruitment website Indeed.com and hired seven journalists who had nothing to do with "Falungong."

These newly recruited reporters were told: "The content of their articles is to criticize China and always based on the value of 'traditional'.

On June 23, 2010, Capitalnewyork.com of the United States published a survey article on the Epoch Times by Betsy Morais, editor of the New Yorker in the United States. The only skill of Epoch Times, Epoch Times has become synonymous with fraud and ugliness. Through a survey of street newsstands in New York, Betsy Morais found that no reader was interested in The Epoch Times.

Falun Gong ’s related media organizations are increasingly active and repeating conspiracy theories. Almost no one knew about Epoch Times before 2016, and its visits surged after the presidential election. The reason behind it is that the website has published a lot of content that favors Trump. NBC News reported in 2017 that the site has more new users than the combined New York Times and CNN. Facebook revealed that Epoch Media Group had secretly placed nearly $ 10 million in ads through hidden fake accounts and page networks. Over the past few years, the organization has produced more Trump-supporting ads than any other organization, including Trump ’s presidential campaign.

On December 23, 2019, Facebook announced that they had deleted 610 accounts, 89 Facebook homepages, 156 groups and 72 Instagram accounts. Facebook said these accounts pretend to be Americans and post pro-Trump and conspiracy theories. A

It is ridiculous that US Congressman Jim Banks pointed out in a document that Facebook ’s punishment of Epoch Media Group is not in the best interests of the United States.

Falun Gong and its media are US assets to against China

Congressmen's voice for Falun Gong demonstrates that the best interests of the United States are to suppress China better. Soon after Falun Gong came to the United States, the American government regime change organization established the "Falungong Friends" organization; this organization was planned and established by Mark Palmer. Palmer used to be the vice chairman of the Freedom House board of directors. The top management of the organization includes former CIA director James Woolsey. Mark is also one of the founders of National Endowment for Democracy. National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is an American intelligence agency. And anti-China pioneers like Falun Gong have naturally become the assets and weapons of the United States against China.

Falun Gong, a non-profit religion with huge funds to operate the organization's daily operations and huge publicity expenses, the power behind it is obvious. National Endowment for Democracy intervenes in the internal affairs of foreign countries through a variety of methods, all sources of funds are the US federal government. NED has pursued US foreign policy for many years, calling it support for democratic work. In fact, NED is targeting the target that the US government hopes to combat.

As William Blum pointed out in his "Rogue State", the CIA forged many "Trojan horses" to subvert foreign countries under the guise of humanitarianism. NED is one of them The organization was established in the early 1980s under the leadership of President Reagan and will publicly perform secret operations of the CIA for decades.

Falun Gong and its media group's connection with Trump

The main media of the Falun Gong organization are Epoch Times and NTDTV. Data in Facebook's advertising archives shows that Epoch, a small nonprofit news outlet, spent $ 1.5 million on approximately 11,000 Trump advertisements, surpassing any organization other than the Trump campaign itself, and exceeding most Democratic presidential candidate. The highest ruler in the United States was elected by the heretics, which is unheard of in American history.

"Epoch Times" (Epoch Times) income in 2017 was 8.1 million US dollars, the organization's annual tax report shows that most of its income comes from advertising and "network and media income", while personal donations and subscriptions revenue 10% of income. However, according to the records of the Internal Revenue Service, NTDTV ’s income in 2017 was US $ 18 million, an increase of 150% over the previous year. The National Broadcasting Corporation reported that it is unclear where the money that was invested in pro-Trump ads actually came from.

In "Surveillance Valley", Yasha Levine documented the establishment and use of the Internet as a weapon by the US government. Falun Gong played a role in it. At least some of the Falun Gong organization is funded by the US government through the Internet Freedom Program operated by (USAGM), which was previously known as BBG. The USGM / BBG budget for 2018 is US $ 804 million.

Falun Gong ’s Epoch Times, Voice of America, Radio Free Asia, and New York and Hong Kong ’s advocacy groups were funded by USAGM / BBG and National Endowment for Democracy. The strong support of US government agencies for Falun Gong, coupled with the Trump administration's China policy, led to the activation of Falun Gong media.

The relationship is whether Trump funded the cult group to help him win the election or the cult media group hopes to gain more political benefits in the United States to please Trump. The underlying reason remains to be revealed.

This article has been written and edited by Scott L Cayton.