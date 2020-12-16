More people than ever before are looking up new ways to keep their bodies healthy and happy this year, especially with all-natural options that are sourced directly from Mother Nature. We are only provided one body in this lifetime, which means it’s important that we treat that body well with proper care, protection, and nourishment. Therefore, opting for organic remedies is much more sustainable for our health in the long-term, which is how we can make changes that actually last.

This newfound interest in investing in one’s body has given rise to the hemp oil market.

What is Hemp Oil?

Hemp oil is extracted from the cannabis plant by pressing hemp seeds for refined oil. The oil is made from cannabis sativa that does not contain significant amounts of THC, which is the principal psychoactive element in the cannabis plant. Therefore, all of the other benefits of cannabis can be enjoyed without the ‘feeling high’ side effect.

If you’re consider adding more hemp oil to your lifestyle, one company, nordheal Hemp, is making 100% organic and laboratory-tested hemp for consumption today.

What are the benefits of using such oil? Here are 4 of them to consider:

1. Pain Relief: Research has confirmed that hemp oil can help reduce inflammation in the joints and around the body. This reduction in inflammation makes it a great pain management alternative that can help individuals feel relief from chronic arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other pain-inducing disorders.

2. Better Sleep: Whether individuals suffer from poor sleep, insomnia, or trouble falling asleep, hemp oil can help people fall asleep more easily – and stay asleep. Studies have shown individuals feel more refreshed when they wake up while enjoying an easier process in falling asleep every evening.

3. Stress Management: Numerous studies have shown that hemp oil is effective in treating anxiety, depression, and stress in a variety of ways. This is one of the most popular side effects of the compound due to the increasing mental and emotional disorders prevalent in the world today.

4. Better Focus: Did you know that hemp oil activates the serotonin receptor in the brain, which is known to help with both anxiety and mood regulation? Additionally, these same receptions help boost concentration and help the individual remained focus with the task at hand.

Organic and Vegan Alternatives

Best of all, hemp oil is a completely organic, vegan, and non-GMO medicinal alternative that is changing lives around the country. Nordheal Hemp is passionate about being at the forefront of the hemp oil movement, which is why they manage an EU Organic, USDA Organic and Certified facility that produces only premium 100% organic hemp oil.

By taking charge of their production with radical transparency and the highest quality hemp oil products, nordheal Hemp works with a variety of organically-certified laboratories that test all of their products to the highest possible quality. The team controls the manufacturing process from seed to shelf.

If you are interested in learning more about what hemp oil can do for you, check out nordheal Hemp today: https://nordhealhemp.com/.