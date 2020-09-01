Games For Your Kids To Play Before Summer Ends

The dog days of summer have come to an end which can mean only one thing: the start of the new school year is just around the corner.

Whether your child is going back to school in a couple of weeks or you have elected for your kid to learn from home, their free time is going to drop significantly.

That means it is time to make sure they get the most out of their summer vacation - even if it has been a unique summer vacation. So now’s the time for taking bike rides, going for trips to the beach, playing in the backyard, and, of course, playing video games.

If your kids are looking for fun games they can enjoy before going back to school, here are 4 delightful, candy-themed games that they will love:

Juicy Drop DJ DROPZ

Is your kid a fan of music or have they shown interest in DJing? Then Juicy Drop DJ DROPZ is the perfect game for them. This is a music game similar to the Guitar Hero games or the Dance Dance Revolution games (also known as DDR amongst die-hard fans).

All you have to do is tap the coloured notes when they appear over the Juicy Drop candies. The best thing about this game is that the songs are so good! This is a game that parents will enjoy hearing as background noise in their home while their kid plays.

Bazooka Joe A-MAZE-ING Adventure

Sometimes you need to go retro with video games. This is exactly what your kid will get when they pick up Bazooka Joe A-MAZE-ING Adventure . This game draws inspiration from the old, but influential, Pac-Man games.

You use your arrow keys to move around the maze, collect the dots, and avoid the monsters - that is until you pick up a pack of Bazooka gum which gives you the chance to catch the monsters.

Ring Pop Pinata POW

There are few things that are more fun during a lazy summer afternoon than playing a fun, beat-em-up game featuring a pinata, colourful collectables and funny bashers. This is exactly what your kids will get with Ring Pop Pinata

Pow

Pick up your hilarious basher (from fruit bashers to tree branches), smack the pinata until it bursts open, and catch all of the candy as it falls out in order to get as high a score as you can.

Push Pop - Catch-A-Pushy

If your kid is feeling nostalgic for carnival-style games, then they should play Push Pop - Catch-A-Pushy . This Whack-A-Mole style game will provide great fun for your child if they are looking for something to do for half of an hour.

The Push Pop candies randomly pop out of holes and the player has to click as many candies as possible in order to pad their score. You only have 20 seconds, but this makes for some fun and frenetic gameplay.

These 4 games will provide your kids with plenty of fun during these last days of summer. I suggest starting with Juicy Drop DJ DROPZ and working your way down to Push pop Catch-A-Pushy. Happy gaming!