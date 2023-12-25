New Delhi, December 25: Electric cars 2023 launches has been a landmark for the Indian automotive industry. With an increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly transportation, the EV market in India has witnessed the launch of several new models that cater to a wide range of consumers. From hatchbacks to SUVs, the lineup of EV cars in 2023 is diverse, offering advanced features, impressive ranges, and competitive pricing.

Automobile manufacturers are pushing towards electrification for a greener future. The Indian roads have seen a significant rise in EV vehicles in 2023, with manufacturers offering the best combination of technology, comfort, and performance. ‘Xiaomi EV Technology Launch’ Event Scheduled on December 28, Company To Hint at Its New EV Technology.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift:

The Tata Nexon EV facelift is priced at Rs 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom); this compact SUV leads the charge with a remarkable 465-kilometre range on a single charge. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds, making it a good choice for those seeking both performance and practicality.

Mahindra XUV400:

Mahindra comes into the electric segment with the XUV400. This compact SUV, starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), offers two battery options and promises a range of up to 456 km. Available in EC and EL variants, the XUV400 provides a blend of innovation and reliability with the brand.

Hyundai IONIQ 5:

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 marks the brand's ambitious step into the premium EV market. With a price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), it's powered by a 72.6 kWh battery pack and delivers a range of 631 kilometres. Its fast-charging capability can boost the battery from 10 to 80 % in just 18 minutes, setting a new benchmark for electric cars in India.

MG Comet EV:

The MG Comet EV, introduced at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), is an economical option in the electric cars 2023 in India. Despite its compact size, it offers a range of 230 km, making it an ideal urban commuter.

Citroen eC3:

Citroen eC3 entered the EV market in India with a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh(ex-showroom), offering the highest range in its segment at 320 kilometres. Powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack, this electric SUV is likely to establish a strong foothold in the Indian EV market. Tesla and Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com Announce To Unveil Their Strategic Partnership on December 31: Report.

BMW i7:

While not detailed in the provided context, the BMW i7 is expected to be a luxury addition to the EV lineup. As a flagship sedan, it would likely feature cutting-edge technology, excellent interiors, and a powerful electric drivetrain. It offers a range of 625 km and starts at Rs 2 Crore (ex-showroom).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2023 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).