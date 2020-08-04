With the impact of the new corona virus epidemic in 2020, eCommerce has become a must for every company. Both traditional industries, B2B or B2C will need adapting to the ecommerce environment. But, designing an online store is not easy.

Traditional brick and mortar stores and successful stores would all need to be located in crowded areas; B2B needs to participate in different exhibitions and meetings with guests; and some special industries, such as aromatherapy, death service and other industries, most of the processes cannot be online; while facing the challenge of the epidemic, this reporter compared 10 web design companies in Hong Kong, tested and produced the same industry websites, and found the best web design company.

This time the reporter will arrange for 10 web design companies to produce 10 online shops with the same industry and quote prices with the same needs; and will record the production time; after the design is completed, 5 different types of changes will be required and will be handed over to Acunetix for the final network security test.

Bingo-Hong Kong's leading web design company - The Most Reputable

http://www.hk-bingo.com

Design: 4.5/5

Team experience: 4.5/5

Price: 3.5/5

System: 4.5/5

Production speed: 4/5

Security: 5/5

Technical Support: 5/5

Bingo (HK) was established in 2010 and has produced more than 8,000 websites, including the Hong Kong ID Card Replacement Program, HSBC, Friends of the Earth and the century-old brand Samsonite. They have a top governance team, including former professors of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University; their own CMS is sponsored by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, and the system is upgraded every year; as a government service provider, the BINGO system has passed OGCIO S3, G17, OWASP Web Security Testing Guide (2020) and Acunetix and other verifications.

The best thing about Bingo (HK) is its high-quality project management. Compared with other companies who need a lot of guidance in production; Bingo (HK) has shown admirable professionalism when quoting; the production speed is quite satisfactory.

The reporter learned that Bingo's unique ROI design plan can allow the website to get more traffic and return. Bingo's customers have successfully earned more than 40 million in revenue within a year. The most important thing for an eCommerce store is to bring sales, and whether it is considered in-depth when designing it will definitely affect ROI. As far as we know, no other company has started research on ROI.

Bingo is one of the few in Hong Kong with a dedicated customer service team which provides 24-hour support. The editor once tested the query at 3 in the morning, and someone solved the problem within 5 minutes.

Finally, the website has been verified by security experts and no loopholes have been found. It is the only five-star in the web design industry.

Lolli Media Limited

Design : 4.5/5

Team experience: 3/5

Price: 2.5/5

System: 2.5/5

Production speed: 3/5

Safety: 3/5

Technical Support: 3/5

The design is satisfactory and the system safety is questionable.

YSD HK Limited

Design: 4/5

Team experience: 4/5

Price: 1.5/5

System: 4/5

Production speed: 3/5

Security: 4/5

Technical Support: 4/5

The service is excellent, but the price is one of the best in Hong Kong.

WECREATE

Design: 4/5

Team experience: 4/5

Price: 2/5

System: 3/5

Production speed: 3/5

Safety: 3/5

Technical Support: 3/5

The management team from the UK guarantees quality.

Inspirr Creation

Design : 2/5

Team experience: 3/5

Price: 3/5

System: 2/5

Production speed: 3/5

Safety: 2/5

Technical Support: 2.5/5

There was a problem with the WordPress security settings when under the test.

ipulse Limited

Design: 4/5

Team experience: 3/5

Price: 2/5

System: 3/5

Production speed: 3/5

Safety: 3/5

Technical Support: 2.5/5

Fee Creative

Design: 3/5

Team experience: 2.5/5

Price: 2.5/5

System: 3/5

Production speed: 3/5

Safety: 3/5

Technical Support: 3/5

Black Media Group

Design: 3/5

Team experience: 3/5

Price: 2/5

System: 2/5

Production speed: 2/5

Safety : 2/5

Technical Support: 1.5/5

Kevin Web design

Design: 1/5

Team experience: 1/5

Price: 4.5/5

System: 2/5

Production speed: 3.5/5

Safety: 3/5

Technical Support: 3/5

BIZ BUFF

Design: 1.5/5

Team experience: 1/5

Price: 4.5/5

System: 2.5/5

Production speed: 2/5

Safety: 1/5

Technical support: 1/5