New Delhi, June 28: Japanese auto major Toyota has taken the wraps off of the second generation model of its dashing C-HR crossover. The new-gen Toyota C-HR has now come with a very sharp and eye-catching new design language and a plug-in hybrid powertrain option as well.

Here’s the new specification details of the newly debuted Toyota C-HR. Let’s take a brief look at them. Toyota Research Institute Commences Research on AI Tech To Be Integrated Into Its Future Vehicles.

Toyota C-HR Crossover Specifications

The Toyota C-HR crossover has clearly kept close to the styling of the C-HR Prologue concept, which was showcased last year. The new-gen C-HR comes powered by the same powertrains as that of the Prius, which means a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid, a 2.0-litre and a 1.8-litre parallel hybrid powertrain options.

The AWD option on the 2.0-litre parallel hybrid variants is meant to offer added traction as well as stability on tricky driving conditions, because of the electric motor generator on the vehicle’s rear axle, as per Toyota.

The new front-wheel-drive version of the plug-in hybrid variants feature the same 2.0-litre petrol engine and gets endowed with features like automatic EV mode when the car detects a low-emission zone, if the battery is charged enough. Other notable features include geofencing technology.

The new second-gen C-HR has become more premium with more lavish materials as well as cutting-edge tech. A car comes laden with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, while a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit is offered on the higher trims, and the entry level models get an 8.0-inch touchscreen. Kia Recalls over 30,000 Units of Carens in India for Software Update, as Part of Regular Stringent Tests.

Toyota C-HR – Is It Coming To India?

Toyota was known testing the C-HR crossover in India back in 2018, which led to the impression and expectations that the car would come to the Indian car market. However, it is not actually expected to launch on our shores.

Toyota India currently offers the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and the Camry with hybrid powertrains, while there are speculations of a new vehicle model in near future that would solely drive on flex fuel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 01:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).