Mumbai, November 15: Toyota on November 14 unveiled its new 2025 Toyota Camry car with unique design, specifications and features for Canada. According to Toyota, the new ninth-generation Camry will be "powerful and purely hybrid." The new car offers a fresh and stylish look with a high-tech interior. Toyota Camry's first model was launched in March 1982, and after decades, the company continued with the same car model with fresh iteration and architecture.

The Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer introduced the new vehicle with enhanced tech, interior upgrades, exterior upgrades, and colour options. According to Toyota, the Camry has been the "best-selling mid-size sedan in Canada," and further added that the new model will pack more power, feature-packed convenience, good looks, and capable handling. The new 2025 Toyota Camry will be a HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) as a part of the company's efforts to provide electrification for all. Volvo EM90 Fully-Electric Minivan Unveiled on November 12: Check Specifications, Range, Features and Expected Launch in India.

Toyota Camry 9th Generation Sedan Specifications and Features:

The 2025 Toyota Camry will be equipped with the 2.5-litre engine of the 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5). This engine will offer needed power and fuel efficiency for daily driving. The new 2025 Camry will have a re-engineered suspension and braking system for more balance and control. According to the company, the car will offer a powerful THS 5 system with a maximum of 232 net-combined horsepower on the AWD (All-Wheel Drive) model. The prior mechanical AWD model will get power from two electric motors with a dynamic new HEV offering 225hp net.

The ninth-generation Camry from Toyota appears to have a familiar design with slim LED headlights and a larger grille on the front. Toyota said in its post that "all grades will feature slim LED headlights, daytime running lights, and taillights. The SE and XSE grades will launch with "sporty exterior styling" and offer sleek roofline and powerful body. It will pack racing-inspired air ducts for aerodynamics, feature front-side canards, and also have a rear diffuser. There will be a dual-tip exhaust and rear lip spoiler as well. According to Toyota, XSE will launch with other sporty styles, colours, and features. Skoda Superb Unveiled in Czech Republic: Check New Design, Features and Other Details (Watch Videos).

2025 Toyota Camry Colour Options and India Launch Details:

The 9th Generation Toyota Camry will be available in Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal colour options. Further, the company may introduce new popular color options like Wind Chill Pearl, Underground, Supersonic Red, White, Reservoir Blue, Midnight Black Metallic, and Celestial Silver. The company will introduce its XSE grade with a two-tone look with Wind Chill Pearl, Ocean Gem, Heavy Metal, and Supersonic Red with Midnight Black Roof. Toyota Camry may not arrive in India as it is not popular in the country. Still, with the growing needs of the customers, the hybrid car may perform well in the Indian automobile market.

