New Delhi, November 16 : For the very first time, Japanese auto major – Toyota has dropped a teaser of its upcoming Innova Hycross MPV in India. The teaser image shows a typical dark background and doesn’t reaveal much of any styling elements of the new upcoming MPV excepting for the silhouette of its front fascia.

Going by the teaser image, the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross premium crossover is going to flaunt an enticing bold design. It is obviously going to have an SUV inspired exterior design, given the massive success of SUVs of all sizes in India and in global market. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Domestic Wholesales Rise by 6% at 13,143 Units in October 2022.

The teaser image points out that the super successful and stunning Innova MPV is going to charm the global audience along with the Indian counterparts with its glamorous new crossover avatar.

Toyota has stated testing the Innova Hycross on the Indian roads, while simultaneously preparing for the next-generation Innova Crysta MPV’s launch, that’s set to happen on 25th of November, 2022. As per the reports, the Hycross will be positioned above the Innova Crysta, as it is supposed to be more premium and is set to pack-in a hybrid powertrain under its hood.

Coming to the exterior features of the Toyota Innova Hycross, the teaser image already offers a hint at the bold and wide hexagonal chrome front grille alongside a panoramic sunroof (a first in the Innova range), roof mounted AC vents and ambient lighting. Large wheel arches, strong character lines and beefed up bumpers are expected as well for an stunning and intimidating SUV appearance. Toyota Kirloskar Discontinues Urban Cruiser Compact SUV.

The under the hood specs of the Hycross are not known yet, but a new 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a powerful hybrid system is expected.

Toyota has already teased the next-gen Innova Crysta recently to show off its radically different looks from its predecessor. The introduction of the Innova Hycross will surely up the game for Toyota Kirloskar India. The Hycross is expected to launch in the first half of 2023.

