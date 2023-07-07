New Delhi, July 7: The Suzuki-Toyota partnership is on the roll, as the alliance is launching an armada of rebadged vehicles in the India car market.

Just a couple of days back, Maruti Suzuki launched its new flagship MPV – the Invicto, which is the rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross. And now, Toyota is preparing to launch another Maruti Suzuki rebadged model, named as the Rumion. The upcoming Toyota Rumion is a compact MPV that is based on the Maruti Ertiga and it is said to be coming by September, 2023. Let’s check the details. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Flagship MPV Launched in India; Checkout Prices, Features and Difference with Innova Hycross.

Upcoming Toyota Rumion – A Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Toyota Rumion in already available in South Africa, and is built and supplied by Maruti Suzuki, just like the upcoming Indian version. The Toyota Rumion launched in the South African market back in October 2021, and will be Toyota India’s fourth MPV model that already includes the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta and the Vellfire.

The South Africa-spec Rumion MPV is also based on the Ertiga and looks identical as well, excepting a differently styled front grille, different alloys and of course the Toyota badging. On the inside as well, the Rumion and Ertiga are identical, excepting an all-black interior as against the Ertiga’s beige interior scheme. The same is expected for the India-spec model as well. Tesla Gets New Chinese Rivals, As 3 China-Based EV Makers Other Than BYD Witness Sales Surge.

Under the hood, the Toyota Rumion India-spec model is expected to get the same 103hp, 137Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Rumion is likely to come equipped with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. A CNG version is also expected at a later date. Similar to its Maruti sibling, the Toyota Rumion will also be offered in a three-row, eight-seater configuration.

