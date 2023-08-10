New Delhi, August 10: The Toyota Rumion has been unveiled in the Indian car market. The Toyota Rumion MPV is the rebadged version of the already established Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The Toyota Rumion’s market launch will be announced soon and its booking commencement and booking amount will also be revealed soon as well. The Rumion is the fourth rebadged model in India that has been spawned from the two Japanese auto makers’ partnership. Similar to the Toyota Glanza that is the rebadged Maruti Baleno, the Rumion will also be built and supplied by Maruti Suzuki India to Toyota Kirloskar Motor India. Toyota Unveils the First Land Cruiser with Hybrid Power; Checkout the Iconic SUV’s New Versions, Expected Market Launch and More.

Toyota Rumion - How It Differs From The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Rumion and Ertiga are almost identical when styling is concerned and gets some new updates in order to justify the Toyota badging. The Toyota Rumion comes with a newly designed front bumper with revised fog light surrounds, a new front grille that is reminiscent of the Innova Crysta and newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels.

The cabin of the Rumion flaunts a blacked-out dashboard with faux wooden inserts, while the beige seat upholstery remains similar to the Ertiga. The feature list will be carried over from the Ertiga and will be available in a 7-seater configuration only. The India-spec Rumion has been getting exported to some markets including South Africa, where it is offered in the exact same version. Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV 2023 Launched in India with an Array of Improvements; Find Price and More Key Details (See Pics).

Toyota Rumion - Powertrain

The Toyota Rumion will be getting powered by the same powertrain as the Ertiga. It gets Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine which offers 103hp of power and 137Nm of torque, and will be coupled with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission options. Similar to the Ertiga, the Rumion also comes with a CNG version as well that offers the power figures of 88hp and 121.5Nm. As per Toyota, the Rumion petrol offers the fuel efficiency of 20.51kpl, while the CNG version delivers 26.11kg/km.

As the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is already a long established model in India, Toyota aims to lure consumers towards its Rumion with its renowned brand name and ownership experience.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India, now has the widest MPV portfolio in the domestic car market. Toyota MPV range in India now includes the entry-level Rumion, the more premium Innova Crysta, the higher-end Innova Hycross and the currently most premium or flagship Vellfire.

