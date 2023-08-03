New Delhi, August 3: Japanese auto major Toyota has taken the wraps off of the initial hybrid edition of the iconic Land Cruiser. The new Land Cruiser which also comes with new retro cool looks will thus mark its return to the North America and other global car markets.

With the launch of the new Land Cruiser, Toyota aims to restore the brilliance and sheer luxury of the iconic SUV moniker, which has an origin dating back to 1951. Read on to know more.

New Land Cruiser Key Details

Toyota will be manufacturing the latest version of the Land Cruiser along with a relatively compact smaller version, as per the reports. These two versions of the latest Land Cruiser will be manufactured in Japan and will be exported to several international markets.

Toyota indicated that the new hybrid system powered Land Cruiser is intended for the North American car market, while the other markets on Europe and Australia would get the new model’s gasoline or diesel powertrain options. The Japanese auto major has announced its plans to offer both gasoline and diesel powertrain options of the latest Land Cruiser in certain car markets including Western and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. The auto giant will also debut the compact version of the Land Cruiser in Japan this upcoming winter as per reports.

Toyota has also revealed that the newly introduced latest Land Cruiser will be launched in in Japan in the first half of 2024, while it will debut in the US market in spring 2024. It is expected that the iconic vehicle will cost somewhere in the $50,000 range in the US.

As per Toyota, the Land Cruiser along with its luxury SUV models such as the Lexus LX and GX, has collectively achieved a sales milestone of 11.3 million in June 2023, reveal reports.

