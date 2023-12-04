New Delhi, December 4: Toyota has unveiled new images for its new Toyota Urban SUV Concept for Europe, showing new design and engineering. The latest pictures of Toyota's future BEV (battery electric vehicle) show a compact design and hint at the possible exterior and interior of the car. The new Toyota Urban SUV Concept is to be premiered in the first half of 2024. Toyota will offer its production model with two battery options suitable for customers' priorities: driving range and accessibility.

The Toyota Urban SUV Concept will be launched for European customers, promising quality, durability and reliability. According to the reports, the new concept model from Toyota is like a "rebadged version" of the recently uncovered Maruti Suzuki eVX model in Auto Expo 2023. The new model preview images promise a compact model in a line-up of its six dedicated BEVs. Kia Sonet Facelift Confirmed to Launch on December 14: Check Official Teaser Showing New Design (Watch Video).

Toyota Urban SUV Concept, Everything So Far:

According to the official Media Toyota UK post, the company enjoys "prominence in the B-SUV segment with the hybrid electric Yaris Cross, the best-selling model in its class." The post further said the company would offer maximum space in its flexible interior to easily prioritise according to the passengers. According to other reports, the new car will be 4,300mm in length, 1,620mm in height, and 1,820mm in width. Both variants are expected to have the same 2,700mm wheelbase.

The reports said that the concept of the new Toyota Urban SUV appears similar to the "bZ Compact SUV Concept" shown by Toyota last year. The car concept shows a minimalistic design front-bumper, C-shaped LED daytime lights, and "flared wheel arches". The company has yet to announce more details about the powertrain of its new models, but the reports said that the model will launch with both FWD and AWD options. The expected range of the Toyota Urban SUV Concept will likely be around 400kms. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched in India: Check Design, Specifications and Other Details of Maruti Suzuki’s New Affordable Model.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept Launch Details:

The Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer will introduce its Urban SUV Concept in Europe in 2024. Further, the company plans to introduce six BEV models by 2026 and zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2026. The company aims to reach its complete carbon neutrality goal by 2024. After the successful introduction in Europe, the company may announce its new model in other countries, including India.

