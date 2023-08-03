New Delhi, August 3: The 4th-gen Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV has launched in India. The all-new Vellfire is offered in two variants in our market, and both are packed to the brim with premium features and tech.

The new fourth-gen Toyota Vellfire is based on the TNGA-K platform and being a high-end product, the vehicle has been priced accordingly. Read on to know all the key details of the all-new Vellfire luxury MPV. Toyota Unveils the First Land Cruiser with Hybrid Power; Checkout the Iconic SUV’s New Versions, Expected Market Launch and More.

Toyota Vellfire Fourth-Gen – Variants, Price & Design

The new-gen Toyota Vellfire luxury multipurpose vehicle has been launched in India in two trim levels, namely - Hi and VIP, and are priced at Rs. 1,19,90,000 and Rs. 1,29,90,000, respectively (prices, ex-showroom).

The Vellfire is an executive lounge and measures just under 5 meters in length and comes with a boxy and luxurious styling. It flaunts a huge 6-slat front grille, new LED headlights, revamped front bumper with chrome décor, and the overall vehicle exudes style and an intimidating appeal.

The 4th-gen Toyota Vellfire is offered in three exterior colour options: Jet Black, Platinum Pearl White and Precious Metal. The cabin comes in interior themes - Sunset Brown, Neutral Beige or Black. Auto-Lifters’ Gang Busted in Delhi: 25 Stolen Luxury Cars Worth Over Rs 13 Crore Seized During Multiple Raids in Several States.

Toyota Vellfire Fourth-Gen – Powertrain, Features & Safety

At its heart, the Vellfire gets a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that is paired with a strong hybrid system and is capable of offering 190 BHP of power and 240 Nm of peak torque. It offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.28 km per litre.

On the inside, the all-new Vellfire is loaded with a long list of premium features including a 14-inch central touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a premium 15-speaker JBL sound system, 14-inch rear-seat entertainment, 2nd-row massage function seat, a detachable power control device, pull-down sun blinds and independent moonroof shades

Toyota has endowed the 4th-gen Vellfire with a long list of safety features including 6 airbags, Panoramic View Monitor, Hill Assist Control, Parking Assist Alerts, and also ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) tech included in the Toyota Safety Sense package, comprising of Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive High Beam LED Headlamps, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision Safety System, Lane Trace Assist and more.

