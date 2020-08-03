The only one thing the nation wants to know right now is who is Binod? The new internet sensation of which, no one has an idea where did he pop up from. This name became popular after a witty and entrepreneurial commenter and presumably ex-Tiktoker commented his crispy name on a video and his comment was brought to light by one of the best and wittiest content creators of India, Slayy point, who in a video described how Indian comment section is filled with absurd comments which makes no sense. The name 'Binod' became a sensation overnight and started poping up in the comment section of all trending videos and spammed celebrities insta lives sessions and videos of other digital creators as well!

Slayy point are an unconventional, relatable and sarcastic content creators whose videos are always trending, with great reach and are especially loved by young audiences. The credit to the amazing videos go to Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan the creators and obviously BINOD.