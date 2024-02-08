New Delhi, February 8: The launch of Triumph Daytona 660 is getting closer to the Indian market after a long wait. The Triumph Daytona 660 has been expected to launch for months, but now the company has finally hinted at the launch of its upcoming bike by listing it on the official website. The All-New Daytona 660 from Triumph Motorcycles will come with many advancements and attractive sporty design.

Triumph Motorcycle has confirmed that the Daytona 660 will be launched with "Dynamic DNA with fresh attitude" and highlighted that the bike will have clean lines, more agility, and focused sport handling. The company also dropped a teaser revealing the design up close and hinting at the performance of the All-New 2024 Triumph Daytona 660. Kinetic E-Luna Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications, Features and Design of Newly Launched Electric Moped by Kinetic Green.

Triumph Daytona 660 Features and Benefits Video:

Triumph Daytona 660 Teaser Video:

Triumph Daytona 660 Features and Specifications

Triumph Daytona 660 will be powered by a 660cc Liquid-cooled inline 3-cylinder DOHC engine with 12 valves that will offer 95PS power at 11,250rpm and 12,650rpm redline along with 69Nm torque at 3,125rpm. The power mated with a six-speed gearbox and Assist Clutch will provide an easy ride in the town. The bike will have a Tubular steel perimeter frame, twin 310mm floating disc brakes on the front with four-piston radial callipers and single 220mm fixed disc brakes with single-piston sliding callipers.

Additionally, the Triumph Daytona 660 will have a colour TFT in white-on-black LCD, 14-litre tank capacity, 1425.6 mm wheelbase and 810mm seat height. The company said the bike will offer perfect balance due to its sports frame, Showa 41mm USD, big-piston front forks and Showa suspension. All of these features will provide agility, comfort and control. Kawasaki Z500 Launched in Europe: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Triumph Daytona 660 Price and Availability (Expected)

Triumph Daytona 660 price is expected to start from Rs 11 lakh and could go up to Rs 12 lakh. However, the Triumph Motorcycle has said that cost of the Daytona 660 will be revealed soon in India. The company is also expected to announce the availability of the bike along with delivery dates soon.

