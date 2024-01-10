New Delhi, January 10: Triumph has once again set the standard in the world of sports motorcycles with the unveiling of the all-new Triumph Daytona 660. In its class segment, the Triumph Daytona 660 combines performance that might appeal to both new and experienced riders.

The Triumph Daytona 660 could potentially rise to popularity within the sports bike category, showcasing its advancement in Triumph's unique 660cc triple engine. The Daytona 660 is expected to set new standards with its advanced technology. The Daytona 660 has a wide range of features that may attract riders looking for performance and control. Honda New Flagship EV Concept ‘Saloon’ Unveiled at CES 2024 (Watch Video).

Triumph Daytona 660 Specifications:

As per the information available on the official website, the Triumph Daytona 660 is equipped with a liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder, 12-valve DOHC engine. The bike comes with 660 cc, and the bike can reach a maximum power of 70 kW at 11,250 rpm, with a maximum torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The fuel system features a multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection system with electronic throttle control. The Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a t 6-speed transmission, which is expected to deliver smooth and precise gear shifts.

The company has also focused on its durability by adding fork protectors and frame protectors into its design for enhanced longevity and performance. The Triumph Daytona 660 is engineered to enhance the riding experience with three riding modes-Sport, Road, and Rain. Each mode might adjust the bike's throttle response and traction control to suit different riding conditions to deliver the best performance and safety. Svitch CSR 762 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Indian Electric Motorcycle.

Triumph Daytona 660 Price:

The price for the Triumph Daytona 660 is set for Euro 8,595. This pricing reflects the motorcycle's premium features and capabilities. It might position the bike as a competitive option in the sports bike segment. The Daytona 660 also offers a 10,000 miles or 16,000 km service interval and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

