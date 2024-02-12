New Delhi, February 12: Triumph Motorcycles has launched its new Triumph Scrambler 1200 X model in India with new capabilities, features and specifications. The new Triumph 1200 X comes with modern engineering mated with the classic design of the popular Triumph Scrambler series. The new Triumph Motorcycle model promises a better riding comfort and experience with its upgraded features.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X has been introduced with a new design, including improved seat height, frame and suspension, braking system, and many other upgrades. The Scrambler 1200 X comes with 310mm twin discs on the front, 255mm at the rear, and a two-piston Nissin axial calliper offering better safety.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Design and Engine

According to the report by News9Live, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X has three major design and comfort improvements - seat height, wheels and instrumentation. The report said that the seat height is 820mm, less than the XC model, but could be more easily accessible by many riders. In terms of wheels, it has a 21-inch wire-spoke wheel on the front and a 17-inch wheel on the rear. Additionally, it comes with LCD and TFT displays offering features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation support and notifications.

According to the report by Auto X, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X reportedly comes with a 1200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with 8-valves. The bike's engine can generate up to 89bhp power at 7,000rpm and 110Nm peak torque at 4,250rpm. Triumph's new motorcycle reportedly has a six-speed manual transmission and a 15-litre fuel tank capacity. Additionally, reports said the bike has been built around a "tubular steel frame" that gives more strength and long-term durability.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price and Features

According to the reports, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is launched at Rs 11.83 lakh ex-showroom price. The Auto X report mentioned that the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X has cornering dual-channel ABS, IMU-enabled traction control, and different riding modes such as Sports, Rain, Road, Off-Road and bespoke Rider. As per the report by News9Live, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is the sole model available in India from Triumph's Scrambler 1200 series that continues the legacy of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC.

