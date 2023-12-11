New Delhi, December 11: Triumph Motorcycles launched its new Triumph Stealth Edition motorcycles lineup, offering eight different models during Indian Bike Week 2023. According to Triumph, the new motorcycles have been hand-painted by Triumph's World-class paint team to provide unique results for an "authentic custom finish". The Triumph Stealth Edition range at IBW 2023 is now available for the Indian market.

Each Triumph Stealth Edition bike is available at different ex-showroom prices starting from Rs 9.09 onwards. The new hand-painted series offers distinct, vivid looks in different lighting conditions. During India Bike Week 2023, many motorcycle companies introduced new models with unique features, designs and upgraded specifications. Triumph's Stealth Edition motorcycles were one of the standouts among them. Kawasaki W175 STREET Launched in India With 'Urban and Stylish' Design: Check Details About Features, Price and Availability Here.

Triumph Stealth Edition - All Model Names:

The Stealth Edition series includes a wide range of motorcycles like T100 Blue Stealth Edition, Bobber Purple Stealth Edition, Bobber 900 Orange Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition, Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition, T120 Blue Stealth Edition, and T120 Black Stealth Edition. During India Bike Week 2023, the UK-based Triumph Motorcycles introduced these eight models for customers who prefer stealth looks. These bikes stand out uniquely compared to the regular models. Aprilia RS 457 Rival Kawasaki Ninja 400 Available With Rs 35,000 Discount Voucher Ahead of Official Launch, Check More Details and Validity of Offer.

Triumph Stealth Edition - Prices of Each Model:

Triumph Motorcycles introduced its new hand-painted variants at distinct prices during IBW 2023. The Bobber Purple Stealth Edition was launched at Rs 12,85,000, Scrambler 900 Orange Stealth Edition at Rs 10,19,000, Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition at Rs 9,09,000, Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition at Rs 11,89,000, Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition at Rs 12,85,000, T100 Blue Stealth Edition at Rs 1,02,9000, T120 Blue Stealth Edition at Rs 11,89,00, and finally T120 Black Stealth Edition at Rs 11,89,99. These models are available for one year only, and the booking has already started. The deliveries of the new models will begin in March 2024 in India.

