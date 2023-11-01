Mumbai, November 1: Triumph Motorcycle has launched two of new its motorcycles in 2024 Tiger 900 lineup in India. The new Triumph Tiger 900 motorcycles include GT Pro and Rally Pro bike models. According to the reports, the Tiger 900 GT model is launched at Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rally Pro at Rs 15.50 to 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The reports say that the deliveries of these motorcycle duo will begin from February 2024.

Triumph Motorcycle has introduces its new models with updates design, engine and overall features compared to previous models. According to reports, the previous Tiger 900 Rally has been discontinued from India and international market. The new GT Pro and Rally Pro come with new design upgrades that offer more comfortable ride.

Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Launched:

Triumph Tiger 900 Lineup Specifications:

According to Triumph Motorcycles, the new Tiger 900 GT Pro offers great comfort and triple engine capability. It comes with aggressive new look and style with "class-defining" new chassis, agile dynamic handling and "ride-enhancing" technology. All of these combined offer the riders satisfactory adventure spirit. The reports say that Triumph has raised the height of the seat on both models. GT Pro seats now ranges from 820mm to 840mm and the Rally Pro offers 860mm to 880mm height.

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro comes with 888cc three-cylinder calibrated engine to offer fuel-efficiency and best power delivery. According to the reports, the engine delivers up to 108bhp power with 9,500rpm and 90Nm peak torque at 6,850rpm. The new models offer 13bhp more power and 3Nm higher torque compared to the previous models.

Triumph Tiger 900 Lineup Features:

According to the reports, the new Triumph Tiger 900 Lineup is introduced with a 7-inch TFT display, claimed to be borrowed from the Tiger 1200. It further offers Bluetooth connectivity and many other features. The Tiger 900 comes with stylish aggressive looks and performance. The price of GT and Rally Pro ranges from 13.95 lakh to 14.15 lakh and Rs 15.95 lakh to 16.25 lakh respectively. The reports say that the increase in the price is due to the colour options.

