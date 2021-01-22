vPhrase is transforming data analytics and reporting for businesses with the latest release of the Phrazor platform.

There’s so much data that every organisation collects during its normal course of business, and the speed and quantum of this ongoing collection is phenomenal. This data holds valuable insights for the business, which may not be too obvious unless available in a comprehensible and interesting manner.

Despite using a plethora of Business Intelligence tools, dashboards and spreadsheets, businesses still find themselves unable to leverage upon the immense opportunities hidden in the data they collect. This is largely because dashboards and visualization tools only tell you “what” is happening while leaving out the “why” part of it, simply because they are not equipped for the same.

Thankfully, things are about to change with Phrazor, the self-service BI platform developed by vPhrase, to help organisations take the guesswork out of data analysis. Founded by Neerav Parekh, Phrazor uses Natural Language Generation- an advanced AI technology, to transform complex datasets into simple language-based narratives, supported by interactive visualizations. While popular BI platforms use visualisations, Phrazor uses language, because inter-relationships between data-points and deep insights are difficult to communicate without using language.

“Phrazor analyzes data and summarizes it into a few bullet points, highlighting key actionable insights, thereby enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions. It eliminates the risk of data misinterpretation and reduces the turn-around time in reporting and analysis with automation. In essence, it empowers business users and analysts to transform data into insightful stories and personalized reports in just a few clicks,” elaborates Neerav Parekh.

Phrazor empowers all kinds of business users - from novice to experts, to stay on the same page. The following key features make Phrazor stand out from the rest:

Augmented Analytics: Empowers users to create easy-to-understand BI dashboards by instantly generating stories alongside visuals

Self-Service Capability: Allows users to create an interactive dashboard by selecting the data, answering a few questions and generating reports, without the help of BI/IT teams

Customized Reporting: Generates cohesive reports with actionable insights that can be customized as per specific reporting needs

Querying Data: Digs deeper into the data to derive specific insights by asking questions to data and getting real-time insights

Drilldown: Allows users to drill down into the root cause and find hidden trends and factors that impact their business KPIs

Collaboration and Sharing: Enables remote work by allowing teams to work collaboratively by commenting, assigning and tagging users within the dashboard

BI Plugin Support: The Phrazor plugin can be integrated across BI platforms like Tableau, Power BI, SAP, Qlik, and MicroStrategy

“What’s unique about Phrazor is that it’s a one-stop solution for reporting, data analysis and communication,” Parekh further adds. “Enterprises can auto-generate insights on data, query data, automate report generation and content writing - all within the platform.”

Companies across verticals have come to trust Phrazor because of the sheer value it brings to the table. The product currently serves 30+ enterprises with over 50 use cases across diverse industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Logistics. From exploring hidden patterns and trends in data to creating compelling stories from insights, Phrazor supports a wide range of business functions. Companies such as Fidelity, Barclays, Dun & Bradstreet, ABB, Sanofi, Abbott, Olam, Torrent Pharma, Sony Network Pictures, Motilal Oswal and HDFC Bank use Phrazor.

“With Phrazor by their side, enterprises can transform their data centre into a profit centre, where all stakeholders benefit from having access to relevant data, shared in a language and format that suits them,” concludes Parekh.