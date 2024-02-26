New Delhi, February 26: TVS Motors has reportedly launched its new TVS HLX 150F version globally with new features and specifications. The latest TVS HLX 150F is an addition to the HLX brand and reportedly offers better safety, engine, and improved suspensions. The new HLX 150F from TVS Motors has reportedly gone on sale across 50 countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. As per the reports, the TVS HLX-line two-wheeler has sold 3.5 million units internationally.

The TVS HLX 150F comes with added features related to safety and styling. According to the report by Business Standard, TVS Motors expressed its "gratitude" to the customers by launching its new model with improvements. The report said that the HLX line was first introduced in Africa 10 years ago by TVS Motors. Now, the new model reportedly comes with an eco-thrust engine, superior suspensions, styling, and safety features. Kawasaki Versys X 300 Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The report highlighted that the new TVS HLX 150F has "trapezoidal" LED headlights that are more energy efficient and provide bright light. Besides, the bike comes with tubeless tyres, rear load carriers, and a pillion handle rail, giving a better grip. According to the report by Hindustan Times Auto, the new HLX 150F comes with a semi-digital speedometer, front disc brake, and a spirited look with new graphics. The report said the bike comes in three colour choices, with black as a base theme. 2024 Kawasaki Z900, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched in India; Check Prices, Specifications, Features and Colours of Two New Kawasaki Bikes.

As per the report, TVS Motors launched its new bike with a 150cc eco-thrust engine with IOC technology, claiming to offer more power and fuel economy. The report also mentioned the company claiming that the motorcycle will demand lower maintenance and provide longer engine life. The report said the company's exports included about 25% of the business. The company is also said to celebrate the milestone by introducing its new TVS HLX 150F, shaping specific customer insights.

