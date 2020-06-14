Under 30 Businesswoman is Teaching People How to Make Millions Online

Entrepreneur Ariel Adams is the dynamic 25-year-old social media guru who uses her online presence to encourage financial literacy. Known as ‘The Money Realtor’, this Virginia-based businesswoman launched a 37-page e-book From Instagram to Instant Money that outlines how to optimize Instagram in order to grow a following and sell a product or service. She writes in depth her tested strategies to build one’s brand and monetize Instagram. It only took 30 days for the guidebook to generate $30,000 in revenue through social media sales alone.

As a graduate from the University of Miami in 2016, she holds a dual degree in Entrepreneurship and Marketing. Shortly after finishing college, Adams incorporated her first company in Brooklyn, New York, The Lotus Agency which focused on entertainment management. She navigated through the music industry as an artist manager where she managed three artists under her tutelage. Adams successfully generated millions of streams on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube for her clients. Her artists were also featured on networks such as BET Jams, REVOLT TV, and XXL as well as many others. As a solopreneur, she handled all of the artists’ facets without a team. She was responsible for their social media branding, music video logistics, and album releases, even securing one artist as the show opener for Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott.

At the end of 2019, Adams made the transition from the music industry to focus on new businesses, where she relocated from New York to Virginia. In February, she became a real estate agent licensed in the state of Virginia. While gaining a different career path, she went through her own personal finance journey after reading the acclaimed book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ by Robert Kiyosaki. Adams was motivated to learn more about personal finance and sought insights from her multi-millionaire mentor. Her mentor successfully grew their own company from the ground up. This led Adams to start her business-related Instagram account (@themoneyrealtor), which focuses on real estate, investing, and personal finance tips.

Adams’ Instagram account grew from 0 to 40,000 followers in just 18 weeks. This growth derived from the strategies she implemented and learned along the way, which coincides with what she wrote in her e-book. She breaks down Instagram’s ever-changing algorithm, the tool the app uses to determine a post’s exposure. The e-book’s success landed her a feature on Hollywood Unlocked and Official Black Wall Street. It further led her to collaborate with Tay Sweat, a public figure well-known for his investing strategies on an IGTV stream, during which she discusses method’s for boosting credit scores.

Realizing the need for millennials to learn more about personal finance, Adams created an on-demand webinar to assist those who are living paycheck to paycheck, having trouble budgeting, or are saving for a long-term goal, such as saving for a down payment on a home. The video course How to $ave Like the Wealthy, highlights methods used by the ‘ultra-rich’ to save and accumulate wealth, including investing strategies and secrets to leveraging money.

In her next chapter, Adams is working with clients one-on-one where she helps budding entrepreneurs with their business and marketing plans. She is also adding a multi-video course Digital Products to 6 Figure Profits to her catalog, where she will outline how to tactically use digital marketing techniques to convert social media followers into customers. As these services roll out over the summer, expect to hear more about ‘The Money Realtor’ in the world of personal finance.