New Delhi, January 5: Volkswagen is setting up a strategy towards electrification of its upcoming vehicles for the Indian automotive market, with a significant leap into the future. The German auto giant is expected to have plans to introduce its first locally-made electric SUV in India by the year 2026. This move is part of Volkswagen's “Peak EV” project, which is expected to develop electric vehicles (EVs) within the country.

As per a report of Financial Express, Volkswagen's strategy for electrification in India is unclear. While the ID.4 electric SUV will be introduced to the Indian market later this year as a fully-imported model, the focus of Volkswagen is expected to be shifting towards capturing the mass-market segment in India. The “Peak EV” project of Volkswagen is expected to mark a significant milestone, as the company may start local development and production of EVs in India, starting in 2026. Tesla Coming to India: ‘Tesla Is in the Pipepline’, Says Gujarat’s Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The decision to localise the production of electric vehicles is expected after talks with Mahindra for a joint venture did not bear any results. Instead, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has taken the initiative to develop the “MEB21G” EV platform, which is expected to serve as the foundation for multiple models across various segments. This platform will be built at the VW Group's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, as per the report. The first model to emerge from this platform is anticipated to be SUVs in the entry level and mid-size SUV segment. Tata Punch EV Booking Open in India: Check Expected Price, Confirmed Specifications and Features of Tata’s New Electric Car.

Volkswagen intends to maximise the growing interest in electric mobility in India. The company aims to produce around 50,000 units annually, which will include both domestic sales and exports. Currently, Volkswagen Group offers high-end luxury and performance EVs in India through the Audi and Porsche brands. Initially, the electric vehicle model under the “PEAK EV” project is anticipated to carry Volkswagen branding, followed by a Skoda model based same platform and is likely to be a compact or subcompact all-electric SUV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2024 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).