New Delhi, November 2: German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen launched its new Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition in India on November 2 (today). The new car from Volkswagen has a new all-black grille with chrome strips. The German automaker has introduced the car with a new exterior design and interior, offering great comfort and riding experience.

The new Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition has the same silver skid plate on the front bumper. However, other changes are done on the exterior, fenders, wheels and front fenders. Since it is a limited edition car, only a few models will be available. Here is everything you should know about the newly launched Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition car in India. Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Sedan Launched Today in India: Here's Everything To Know About Specification, Price and Other Details.

Volkswagen Introduces Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition:

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Specifications and Features:

The new Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition by Volkswagen is a limited edition car powered by an award-winning 1.5L TSI EVO engine with active cylinder management technology. The Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition comes with enhanced performance with its "fun-to-drive" dynamics. According to Volkswagen, the car is crafted "meticulously" to offer powerful off-road thrill and performance. The GT Edge Trail Edition comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The new Volkswagen car comes with exclusive stainless-steel pedals and a "Trail Edition" boot badge along with a "Trail" graphic foil. The car offers illuminated puddle lamps, a dash camera, black roof foil, OVRM with red garnish, giving a unique look, and exclusive "Black Belmont" alloys. Besides the specs and features, the car offers better safety features. It is given a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating and offers more than 40 safety and comfort features such as six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, ESC, three rear headrests, and many others. Car Launches in November 2023: From Mercedes-AMG C43 and Toyota Glanza Sports To Tata Punch EV, Know Details About Upcoming Cars.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Price, Booking and Delivery:

The new Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is launched at a starting price of Rs 16,29,900. The booking for the car is open on the official website, and the limited car comes in Reflex Silver, Candy White, and Carbon Steel Grey colour options. Volkswagen will begin the deliveries in November onwards.

