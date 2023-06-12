New Delhi, June 12: Volkswagen has updated its Taigun SUV in India by introducing few new variants as well as exterior colour options. The Volkswagen Taigun is the bestselling SUV model for the company in this market, and sprucing it up with new trims and colours should result in increased sales numbers.

Volkswagen has also opened bookings for the newly launched Taigun GT Edge Limited Collection variant through its official India website. Checkout the price details of the VW Taigun SUV’s new trims below: Hyundai To Spend USD 5.9 Billion Reservation Money on Domestic Electric Vehicle Plants.

Volkswagen Taigun - Price Details

The new updated Volkswagen Taigun SUV’s GT DSG and GT Plus MT variants have been priced at Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh, (All Prices Ex-Showroom) respectively. The German auto major is also offering the Taigun in two new exterior colour schemes, namely - Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte, but these are available only with the new GT Edge Limited Collection trim. Citroen C3 Price Hike: Popular Hatchback To Become Costlier Next Month, Check New Price List for Petrol and Turbo Variants.

Volkswagen Taigun - Powertrain

The VW Taigun mid-sized SUV continues to get powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI engine that is capable of generating a max power output of 113 bhp and peak torque of 178 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission option. The vehicle is also offered with a 1.5-litre TSI engine option that delivers 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission alongside a 7-speed DSG transmission option.

