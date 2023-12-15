New Delhi, December 15: Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce its latest innovation, an entry-level electric SUV slated to make its debut in 2026. This new addition to the Volkswagen family is expected to be a game-changer in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, offering consumers a sustainable and feature-rich option in the increasingly competitive market.

The upcoming Volkswagen EV SUV, which is yet to be named, is based on the ID2 concept and is set to replace the T-Cross model overseas. It will be manufactured alongside the hatchback version in Spain, marking a significant step in Volkswagen's ambitious strategy to expand its electric vehicle lineup.

Volkswagen EV SUV Features and Specifications (Rumoured)

According to a report of Autocar India, the Volkswagen EV SUV is expected to boast a distinctive design, setting it apart from its predecessors, the ID 4 and ID 5. The SUV is expected to feature an upright silhouette, bulkier wheel arches, and a unique vent-style motif on the C-pillar, which may be glass in the production model.

A chunky rear spoiler might add to the vehicle's assertive appearance. In terms of size, the SUV might measure approximately 4.1 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2,600mm, offering more than the ID 2's 490 litres of boot space. This includes a 50-litre lockable box under the boot floor, ideal for storing charging cables and valuables.

Inside the cabin, the SUV is anticipated to mirror the ID 2, with a 12.9-inch infotainment screen and a 10.9-inch digital driver display. Physical switches for audio and climate controls are expected to make a comeback, enhancing user-friendliness.

The electric SUV is expected to be powered by a single motor on the front axle, delivering 223 horsepower. Prospective buyers might have a choice between 38kWh and 56kWh batteries, with the latter providing a range of around 450km. The larger battery variant might support fast charging at 125kW, capable of recharging from 10-80 per cent in just 20 minutes. This might make the SUV a robust performer and convenient for those on the go.

