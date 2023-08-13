Mumbai, August 13: With the release of the Volvo C40 Recharge, the company will have two products in its electric series lineup. The other product is already released, XC40 Recharge. However, time will tell whether Volvo C40 Recharge will impress customers.

What we can share with you right now are the interior, design, features, and other details about the car. So, buckle up your seatbelts as we talk about multiple aspects of this vehicle.

Volvo C40 Recharge- Interior and Features

The interior design of the Volvo C40 Recharge is like most Volvo products. As for the finish and quality of materials used indoors, it certainly meets the expectations you have from a Volvo product. Volvo claims that it hasn’t used leather in the car's interiors. For that, the company deserves to be praised.

It has a 9.0-inch portrait-style touchscreen, unlike the landscape style found in most cars. The car has a fully digital instrument cluster. Volvo C40 Recharge has an Android infotainment system, and it supports e-SIM. As a result, users will get access to Google Maps, Assistant, and Playstore apps. The car supports wireless charging and a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and a Harmon Kardon sound system.

Volvo C40 Recharge- Exterior and Design

The Volvo C40 Recharge looks slick, and the slanting roofline certainly helps. Taillamps are slim, which helps in giving the car, a sporty look. It has 19-inch alloy wheels, an upgrade over some of its competitors with 17 or 18-inch wheels. One thing that deserves special mention here is the Pixel headlights, which aren't available in any other Volvo Car in India till now.

Volvo C40 Recharge- Battery

It has a dual-motor setup with a battery capacity of 78 kWh. Volvo claims it can cover a distance of 530 km on a single charge. Thanks to the fast charging capability, it can go from 10 to 80% of charge in 27 minutes. Its power capacity is 408hp, and as for acceleration, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h is 4.7s. The estimated price of Volvo C40 Recharge is Ra 60 lacs.

