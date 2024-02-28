New Delhi, February 28: Volvo, the Swedish automotive giant, is gearing up to launch its electric vehicles, the Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90 in the Indian automobile market. The upcoming models from Volvo, the Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90, is expected to come with all the latest specifications and features for its customers.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, Volvo is set to launch its most anticipated EVs, the Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90, in India in 2025. While the company has not yet confirmed which model will first hit the Indian market, it is expected that both vehicles will arrive as completely knocked-down (CKD) units. Both the EVs from Volvo is expected to come under the luxury electric car segment in India. Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Volvo EX30 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Volvo EX30 is one of the smallest electric cars from Volvo and is expected to come with two choices of battery packs. The base version of EX30 is anticipated to feature a single motor capable of producing 272hp of power. It might also be equipped with a 51kWh battery, which is expected to offer a range of approximately 344km on a single charge. The Volvo EX30 is also anticipated to have an extended range version with a 69kWh battery pack, which might deliver a range of 480km. The electric car might also have a twin motor variant with 428hp of power and a range of 460km. Xiaomi SU7 Unveiled at MWC 2024; Check Design, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Electric Sedan From Xiaomi.

Volvo EX90 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Volvo EX90 is expected to come under the flagship electric SUV, which might be based on the XC90 SUV. The Volvo EX90 is expected to be an all-wheel-drive car powered by a dual motor. The base model of the Volvo EX90 may offer 408bhp of power and 770Nm of torque. The higher variant of EX90 could generate a 517bhp and 910Nm of torque. Both variants are anticipated to have a top speed of 180kmph.

