Mumbai, June 30: California-based Aeronautics has successfully developed the flying car. The company has unveiled the first prototype of the Alef Model A Electric VTOL.

The Alef flying car has now been approved by the US Government to fly. It is the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) to get approval from FAA to legally fly over the United States. Toyota C-HR Crossover 2nd Generation Breaks Cover Globally; Is It Coming to India?

Alef Model A World's First Flying Car Gets Approval

Alef Aeronautics is a 'sustainable' electric transportation company. It was formed in 2015, with the aim to create the world's first flying car. Now, the company's first model has received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO, Alef Aeronautics.

The Alef flying car is the first car to get legal approval from the US Government to fly. However, the new certification limits the locations and purposes for which Alef is permitted to fly. The FAA is still working on its policies for electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

The Alef Model A can be driven on the road or to fly over the traffic. It comes with a driving range of 322 km and a flying range of 177 km. The new eVTOL is equipped with eight propellers. It can fit up to two people at this time.

The new car can take off anywhere, on any street, and land anywhere on the other side of a town. It does not need a runway. There are no wings like in a traditional aircraft.

The Alef Model A features a futuristic look with a mesh-like structure on the upper part of the bodywork. It is said to offer airflow for the embedded electric motors and enable vertical lift-off and landing.

Alef Model A Flying Car Price

The production-ready version of Alef Model A Electric VTOL is expected to be priced at USD 2,99,999 (approx Rs 2.46 crore). It will be available for purchase in the market in 2025. Car Insurance: Here Are Five Factors That Affect Car Insurance Premiums in India.

Alef Aeronautics has already started receiving pre-orders for the flying car from both individuals as well as companies. Interested parties can do this by paying a token amount of USD 150 for the general queue and USD 1,500 for the priority queue. The company is also developing additional models including a Model Z flying sedan.

