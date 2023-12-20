Mumbai, December 20: Xiaomi unveiled its first electric car, the SU7, in China on November 15, 2023. The company said it will start EV car production by partnering with Chinese automobile manufacturing companies and begin deliveries in February 2024. As committed, Xiaomi is closer to manufacturing its electric cars and offer to the customers.

Recently, Xiaomi fired three employees who were spreading rumours and interrupting the company's operations related to its cars. As per reports, the company also said to take legal action against two media outlets over its first car mode details leaked online. According to a report by Technode, Xiaomi is "known for its low-cost pricing advantage in the smartphone market", and because of it, the company captured the attention of many brand enthusiasts. So such a interruption was not to be tolerated by the brand. ShareChat Layoffs: Indian Social Networking Service Platform Lays Off 15% of Workforce To Streamline Cost Base.

Xiaomi Fired Three Employees For Spreading Misinformation:

According to the report by The Economic Times, Xiaomi fired three employees from the company for misleading the market and spreading rumours about Xiaomi's first EV cars. As per Technode's detailed report, the three employees spread inaccurate information without seeking permission from the company and disrupted the operations of Xiaomi's EV division. The report further said that the employees spread these rumours during conferences hosted by investment and brokerage firms.

The Technode's report said that Xiaomi dismissed these three employees and will take legal action against them for breaching the code of conduct. Xiaomi also reportedly will take action against the leaks by two Chinese media outlets. In addition, the report also informed that the company is rumoured to debut its car during a press conference on December 28, but Xiaomi has yet to confirm it. Intel Layoffs: Chip Giant Lays Off 235 Employees in Its Fifth Round of Job Cuts in 2023, More Jobs Cuts To Happen in 2024.

As per the previous report, Xiaomi will likely introduce the new EV car in following variants: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max. The Xiaomi SU7 will reportedly powered by Xiaomi's Hyper OS and is expected to offer 210km top speed. The Chinese tech company will unveil its official range, features, specifications, and pricing for the global market in the coming months.

