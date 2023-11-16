Beijing, November 16: Chinese Smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled its new electric car in Beijing, China on November 15, 2023. The new electric vehicle, reportedly called "Beijing Xiaomi XU7", is a five-seater sedan with a panoramic roof. In 2023, many premium car manufacturers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz have introduced their new EVs. Indian automobile companies like Tata have also been gearing up to introduce their new EV models.

The new Xiaomi SU7 launched in Beijing, China, has promising new features to offer in electric vehicle market. The car is reportedly manufactured by Beijing Automotive Group Co. According to reports, the company applied for a sales license for its first EV, and its production is scheduled to start in December 2023. The reports said that the deliveries of the car are expected to begin in February 2024. Elon Musk Announces 'Cybertruck Delivery Event' To Be Held on November 30 At Gigafactory Texas.

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Images (Credit - Harinarayanan p c @harinarayananpc):

Xiaomi SU7 Electric car images out! Ngl, it looks good. pic.twitter.com/twGjCcSQhx — Harinarayanan p c (@harinarayananpc) November 15, 2023

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Powertrain:

According to various reports, the Xiaomi Electric car will be introduced in two variants: one having LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and the other without having LiDAR. As per reports, the new Xiaomi SU7 will be launched with AWD and RWD powertrain. The AWD (All-Wheel Drive) powertrain reportedly has an electric motor producing 663bhp combined power from 295bhp on the front and 368bhp on the rear axle. As per the reports, the RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) powertrain will be tuned to produce 368bhp power.

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Likely To Be Powered By Hyper OS:

According to reports, the new EV model SU7 from Xiaomi will be powered by the company's latest operating system called Hyper OS. The company has recently announced this OS for their smartphones, and now it is said to start using it on the upcoming electric cars. According to the reports, one variant of Xiaomi SU7 will launch with BYD's "lithium ions phosphate" batteries. The reports said that Xiaomi will introduce the new car in the following variants: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max.

The SU7 electric sedan will offer 210km top speed, and the SU7 Max is said to have 265km top speed. The reports mentioned that the car will have advanced features and technology like voice control, driving assistance, etc. According to the reports, the curb weight of the new Xiaomi EV is 1,980kg, and the trim model will have up to 2,205kg.

Xiaomi's Early EV Announcements:

Xiaomi reportedly announced that it would start manufacturing EVs in March 2021 and claimed to invest up to $1.4 Billion into the project. As per the reports, the CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, announced that the company selected CATL and CABL as its battery suppliers on August 20. The Chinese smartphone company registered its XiaomiEV.com domain on August 23. The domain was registered by Xiaomi Auto Technology Ltd., established in November 2021. Later, the domain became inactive, according to reports. Mercedes-Benz Korea, BMW Korea Group and Other Car Companies To Recall Over 10,000 Units Due to Faulty Parts.

Xiaomi SU7 Production and Expected Launch in India:

Xiaomi reportedly built a plant with a 200,000 EV production capacity per year in Beijing. However, the reports said the company may not manufacture its new EV there. The manufacturing part will be taken over by the Beijing Automotive Group Co. The company has applied to seek permission for two electric vehicles from the authorities. The Xiaomi SU7 production will begin in December, and the delivery will start in February 2024. The company has not announced any details about launching its new SU7 in India; hopefully, it will soon announce it next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).