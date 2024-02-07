New Delhi, February 7: Yamaha Motor India has launched its most anticipated bike, the Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition. This new FZ-X Chrome Edition from Yamaha Motor comes with an update and new colour scheme. The pre-booking of FZ-X Chrome Edition can be done by a booking amount of Rs 2000 at the official website.

As per a report by AutoX, Yamaha Motor has launched the Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition in India. The introduction of this new "Chrome" colour variant on the FZ-X bike will likely make the bike more attractive to customers who prefer a stylish and flashy appearance. The anticipated price tag for the new Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition is estimated at around Rs 1.40 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha Motor is also providing an offer for the first 100 buyers with a Casio G-Shock watch upon the delivery of the motorcycle. Kinetic Green E-Luna Set To Launch Today; Know Expected Price and Other Details of Upcoming Kinetic Electric Moped Bike.

Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition

Introducing the sleek and stylish FZX in mesmerizing Chrome variant! Pre-book now and get a complimentary Casio G-Shock watch on your vehicle delivery! . .#YamahaMotorIndia #FZX #RideFree pic.twitter.com/mGhWJtwdDP — Yamaha Motor India (@India_Yamaha) February 7, 2024

Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition Specifications

The Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition is expected to come with a 149cc single-cylinder engine. This engine of FZ-X Chrome Edition will likely have a five-speed transmission and can produce 12.23bhp at 7,250rpm. The motorcycle might also produce a 13.3Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

The motorcycle might be equipped with a traction control system for rider safety and control. The bike is anticipated to include 17-inch wheels with 100/80 front and 140/60 rear tyres. The braking system of FZ-X Chrome Edition is expected to have 282mm front, 220mm rear discs and single-channel ABS. Bengaluru-Based EV Startup River Raises ‘USD 40 Million’, Nearly ‘Rs 335 Crore’ in Series B Round Led by Yamaha Motor.

Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition Design and Features

The Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition has a glossy chrome tank and gold-coloured wheels. The rest portion of the bike components will come in black colour. The bike comes with an LED headlight with daytime running lights. Riders are expected to get all the required information on a multi-function LCD instrument cluster of the bike. The Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition will likely have a Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect smartphone application, a USB charger and a side-stand engine cut-off mechanism.

