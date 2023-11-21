New Delhi, November 21: Yamaha reportedly confirmed to launch its most awaited Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 on December 15, 2023. Yamaha Motors India announced an "adrenaline-packed" event to be held on the same day. The R3 and MT-03 motorcycles will be available at Yamaha Blue Square Dealership in over 100 cities in India. According to reports, the deliveries for these motorcycles will start soon. Following the launch of these motorcycles, the company may also announce its new Yamaha R7 and Yamaha MT-07 in India in 2024.

According to the reports, the Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 are the sports bikes unveiled at the MotoGP Bharat at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). The reports said that the booking for this bike will be accepted via Yamaha India's official website. Know the specifications and features before booking your new R3 or MT-03 Yamaha motorcycle. Volkswagen Recalls Over 23,000 Electric Vehicles in US Due to Flammable Interior Materials.

Yamaha Announces Buddh International Circuit Event:

Get ready to rev up your engines at Track Day Delhi - an adrenaline-packed event on December 15th! Experience the thrill and fun amid a lively community of enthusiasts! pic.twitter.com/Fkd0gtl4DQ — Yamaha Motor India (@India_Yamaha) November 16, 2023

Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 Specifications and Features:

According to reports, Yamaha R3 and MT-03 will be powered by a parallel-twin 321cc engine generating 42bhp power at 10,750rpm and a maximum 29.6Nm torque at 9,000rpm. The bikes would offer a 6-speed gearbox and diamond-type frame with "130mm travel and rear mono-shock with 125mm travel". According to Hindustan Times Auto, both bikes will be launched in India through the CBU route and may be moderate in price. The reports said that the new sports bikes will launch with all-LED lighting, the latest LCD instrument cluster, and also offer Bluetooth connectivity. Kyle Vogt, Co-Founder and CEO of GM Subsidiary Cruise Resigns After California Department of Motor Vehicles Suspends Cruise’s Deployment and Driverless Testing Permits.

Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 Expected Price:

The new Yamaha R3 is expected to be launched at Rs 4.00 lakh, and the Yamaha MT-03 is expected to launch at Rs 3.80. Both the bikes will reportedly rival KTM 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and Triumph Speed 400. Yamaha is expected to start the official booking for these bikes from November 30 to all the Yamaha Blue Square Dealerships.

