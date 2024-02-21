New Delhi, February 21: Yamaha, the renowned motorcycle brand, is all set to bring back its popular bike, the new edition Yamaha RX100. This iconic bike, Yamaha RX100, is expected to make a re-entry with modern specifications, features and emissions standards. The anticipation for the new edition RX100 is expected to be high among the biking community for the official announcements from Yamaha.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Yamaha RX100 will likely make a comeback soon in India. The updated version of the RX100 is anticipated to come with several enhancements that might include a different badge and an engine that complies with the BS6 Phase 2 emissions standards. The exact details are yet to be confirmed by Yamaha. The new edition RX100 may come under the premium bike segment. The price of the upcoming RX100 is expected to fall between Rs 1.25 lakh and 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki Versys X 300 Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Yamaha RX100 has gained popularity for its power, stylish features, unique sound and lightweight design. The new edition RX100 is expected to retain some unique styling features from its classic model, which might appeal to both old fans and new customers of Yamaha. The company might be aiming to achieve these characteristics in its upcoming RX100 with a 200cc four-stroke model. Yamaha is likely working on a new version of the RX100 that might combine high performance with a lightweight build. 2024 Honda CBR400R Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Yamaha RX100 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Yamaha RX100 is rumoured to be equipped with a 225.9cc engine. This can be a huge upgrade from the original 98.2cc two-stroke engine to a 225.9cc four-stroke engine. This new engine of the upcoming Yamaha RX100 might deliver a power output of 20bhp and 19.9Nm of torque with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

