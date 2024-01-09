New Delhi, January 9: Yamaha has announced new motorcycles and scooters during its highly anticipated Yamaha Virtual Launch 2024 event. The company introduced new motorcycle models with attractive colour options and designs during the virtual launch. During the Yamaha Virtual Launch 2024 event online, the Japanese motorcycle giant announced many motorcycles with new shades and also highlighted features of some of the models.

The Yamaha representatives focused on the plans to introduce a new range of motorcycles for Generation Z or GenZ customers. The company announces new models starting from the R15 Version with new colours and features like an Assistant Slipper Clutch (ASC), Traction Control System, Dual Channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity, and E20-fuel compliant. The company announced other models with attractive features and shades.

Yamaha Announces New Lineup for 2024:

The Yamaha R15 M model is unveiled, featuring a sporty design and boasting Metallic Grey, Racing Blue, Viva Magenta Metallic, Metallic Red, and Intensity White colour options.

The R15 Version 4 was introduced with new Racing Blue, Viva Magenta Metallic, and Dark Knight shades.

The R15 S is introduced, having Racing Blue and Matte Black colour options.

The company also introduced new Yamaha FZS-FI Version 4 Deluxe in Racing Blue, Majesty Red, and Matte Black colour options with Metallic Grey. The bike will have a traction control system, Bluetooth connectivity, LED Headlight, and E20 fuel-compliance as per the company.

The Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4 is offered by the company in Matte Black and Dark Matte Blu options.

The FZ-S FI Version 3 comes in Matte Grey and Matte Red and Dark Knight colour options.

The FZ FI Version 3 was unveiled, featuring new Matte Cyan and senior Matte Black colour options.

The company introduced the new FZ-X model in new Matte Titan and Chrome colour options. The bike comes with the same features like ABS, Traction Control System, Bluetooth and E20-fuel compliance. Besides, the motorcycle has Dark Matte Blue, Matte Copper and Chrome options.

Yamaha 2024 Motorcycle Lineup Ex-Showroom Prices (New Delhi):

R15 S Racing Blue Price - Rs 1,65,200

R15 S Matte Black Price - Rs 1,65,200

R15 Version 4 Metallic Red Price - Rs 1,82,200

R15 Version 4 Dark Knight Price - Rs 1,83,200

R15 Version 4 Racing Blue Price - Rs 1,87,000

R15 Version 4 Viva Magenta Metallic - Rs 1,87,000

R15 Version 4 Intensity White - Rs 1,87,000

R15 M Price - Rs 1,96,200

FZ Fi Version 4 Matte Cyan Price - Rs 1,16,500

FZ Fi Version 4 Metallic Black Price - Rs 1,16,500

FZ Fi Version 3 Matte Grey Price - Rs 1,21,700

FZ Fi Version 3 Matte Red Price - Rs 1,21,700

FZ Fi Version 3 Dark Knight - Price - Rs 1,22,700

FZ-S Fi Version 4 Dark Matte Blue Price - Rs 1,29,200

FZ-S Fi Version 4 Matte Black Price - Rs 1,29,200

FZ-S Fi Version 4 Deluxe Racing Blue Price - Rs 1,29,700

FZ-S Fi Version 4 Deluxe Matte Black Price - Rs 1,29,700

FZ-S Fi Version 4 Deluxe Majesty Red Price - Rs 1,29,700

FZ-S Fi Version 4 Deluxe Metallic Grey Price - Rs 1,29,700

FZ-X Matte Cooper Price - Rs 1,36,200

FZ-X Dark Matte Blue Price - Rs 1,37,200

FZ-X Dark Matte Titan Price - Rs 1,37,200

FZ-X Dark Chrome Price - Rs 1,37,200

All the models with their prices will soon be available on the official website. The company announced that the Chrome shade will be available from February 2024.

Yamaha announces 'Call of the Blue' Campaign in 2024:

After the wrap-up, Yamaha representatives announced the 'Call of the Blue' Campaign for 2024. The company said to engage more customers in 2024 with the campaign through 'Track Day', 'Call of the Blue Weekend', Overnight touring and Long Touring events for the riders.

