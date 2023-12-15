New Delhi, December 15: Yamaha Motor India has finally launched its most-awaited Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 in India. Both bikes are launched with the same engine but have different looks. Yamaha R3 sports bike and Yamaha MT-03 streetfighter version are launched in India at Rs 4.64,900 and Rs 4.59,900 ex-showroom prices, respectively. The new Yamaha motorcycles will go against the motorcycle brands like TVS, Kawasaki, KTM, and other brands.

Yamaha R3 And MT-03 have been launched in India with powerful new looks and designs. According to the reports, the new bikes will be introduced in India as CBU (Completely Built Up) units. The reports said that the latest Yamaha motorcycles have been launched in India with basic features, and the models do not have Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, or even traction control. Check out what other features these new motorcycles offer to the customers. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed During Motoverse 2023 Event In Goa: Check Specifications, Price and Expected Launch Date.

Yamaha MT-03 and Yamaha R3 Specifications and Features:

Yamaha MT-03 and Yamaha R3 are powered by the same 321cc parallel-twin engine that churns 41.4bhp power at 10,750rpm and 29.6Nm torque at 9,000rpm. The motorcycles feature a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The R3 and MT-03 bikes from Yamaha get dual-channel ABS and an LCD screen. However, they differ in terms of lighting as Yamaha R3 gets full LED lighting, and MT-03 gets projector headlight. According to the reports, the bikes have been launched with 17-inch wheels on the front and rear. They also feature USD forks and mono-shock suspensions. Hero MotoCorp Acquires Additional 3% Stake in Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Ather Energy for Nearly Rs 140 Crore, Total Stake Now at 39.7%.

The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 models get single-disc brakes at both ends. Besides, the bike gets a digital instrument cluster that shows only basic information. According to the Auto Hindustan Times report, the bike's engine is smooth and tractable and does 100kmph at 6,000rpm without vibrations. These new motorcycles from Yamaha will be available at all the Yamaha Blue showrooms in India.

