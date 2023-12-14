New Delhi, December 14: In a move to rev up the Indian two-wheeler market, Yamaha is ready to unveil its upcoming motorcycles, the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03, on December 15. The launch of the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03 is eagerly awaited by motorcycle enthusiasts keen to know the specifications and pricing of these models.

As the countdown to the launch begins, Yamaha dealerships across India, particularly the Blue Square showrooms, are gearing up to showcase these two-wheelers. While the official specifications and pricing will be confirmed by Yamaha at the launch event, the anticipation among bike fans is notable. Here's what bike followers can expect from Yamaha's latest offerings. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed During Motoverse 2023 Event In Goa: Check Specifications, Price and Expected Launch Date.

Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03 Specifications (Rumoured)

According to multiple reports, the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the MT-03 are expected to share the same 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. This engine is rumoured to churn out around 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox complemented by a slipper clutch.

The YZF-R3, known for its fully-faired sports tourer design, and the MT-03, its naked counterpart, are said to be equipped with an array of features. According to multiple reports, the Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to come with LED lighting and the MT-03 with projector headlamps. Both bikes are expected to launch with LCD screens without Bluetooth connectivity. Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 Officially Unveiled, Bookings Starts From 20 December 2023; Know About Specifications, Features and Price.

For safety, dual-channel ABS is expected to be the standard on both models. The suspension setup will likely include USD forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear, ensuring a comfortable ride accompanied by 17-inch wheels.

Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03 Price (Rumoured)

The pricing strategy for the Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03 is a topic of much speculation. With both bikes being brought to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route, prospective buyers can anticipate a premium price tag. Rumours suggest that the Yamaha MT-03 could be priced around Rs 3.8 lakh, while the Yamaha YZF-R3 might carry a price tag of approximately Rs 4.2 lakh, both ex-showroom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).