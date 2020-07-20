Battushig Batbold is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leader in both Mongolia’s business and social sectors. With an impressive resume under his belt and a multitude of companies over which he presides, it’s clear that his personal aspirations will help shape and develop the country’s future role within the global market.

Batbold’s international aspirations began when at 11 he moved to Seattle with his mother to obtain a coveted U.S. education. His dedication to hard work and a better future—values instilled by his renowned doctor and teacher grandparents—took him to University of Chicago and Harvard University, respectively. Between schools, Batbold did two years at Morgan Stanley, which he says taught him a great deal about not only finance, but the importance of attention to detail in the industry. From there he went to fine-tune his skills at Harvard. After receiving a respectable M.B.A, Batbold returned to Mongolia to apply the lessons-learned towards developing business and social ventures in his home country.

With a newfound understanding of economics as it relates to capitalist business models, Batbold claimed his role in the family business at Altai Holdings, one of the largest and diverse conglomerates in the country. His goal was to garner and apply the experience in the U.S., including his network, to attract foreign franchises and partnerships to the company, while simultaneously instilling international standards into the business. While serving as the Chairman of several subsidiaries within the holding group, Battushig’s focus on excellence—from customer experience to product satisfaction—helped propel Altai Holdings to a new level of success. However, the entrepreneurial businessman did not stop there. Having always been a fan of athletics, with a particular affinity for basketball and badminton, he earned the title of President of the Mongolian Badminton Association, and later was elected to the prestigious role of First Vice President of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee. It is notable that he is also the first elected Mongolian to serve as council member of an Olympic Sport for the Badminton World Federation.

In addition to helping transform the business sector and appeal to foreign investors, Battushig is also committed to improving the lives of generations to come through his non-profit organization, Mongolia Needs You NGO. This unique mentorship program is focused on providing high-achieving rural students with the tools and assistance they would otherwise not have access too, while also granting life-changing scholarships. By directly investing in the youth, the organization has the power to reshape Mongolia’s future workforce for not only the country, but for global brands and institutions. From his philanthropic efforts to his range of work that has a direct impact on Mongolia’s trajectory towards becoming a powerhouse in the global space, Battushig’s dedication to this greater cause is clearly paying off