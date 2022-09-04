Mumbai, September 4: Central employees have been waiting for their salary increase for a long time. The wait for Dearness Allowance (DA) is over for central government employees as the centre is planning to give the DA by the end of this month. The DA will be paid in addition to the September wage.

According to media reports, the government may soon announce a hike in Dearness Allowance for central employees. Employees may get this good news during the last week of September i.e. Navratri 2022. It is anticipated that the announcement is likely to be made on the third day of Navratri. This festive season, the DA of central employees may increase from 34% to 38%. The government is very likely to increase the DA by a total of 4%. The employees will also receive a two-month DA arrear. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Major DA Hike For Central Govt Employees Expected Soon, Know About Arrear And Other Updates.

With this hike, more than 48 lakh central employees and more than 68 lakh pensioners would be benefited directly. Along with this, media reports are also claiming that the employees can get an increased salary from October 1, 2022.

At present, central employees are getting a 34 percent dearness allowance. If the government increases it by 4 percent, the DA will stand at 38 percent. In such a situation, if an employee's basic salary is Rs 18,000, then the total DA will be Rs 6,840 and the total benefit will be Rs 720 per month. At the same time, on the maximum basic salary of Rs 54,000, and Rs 56,000, employees will get Rs 27,312 as DA.

