Mumbai, September 28: The central government employees may get good news today as the Centre is likely to announce the next installment of the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners on September 28, according to The Sen Times. Reportedly, the Union Government has scheduled a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, the agenda of which is unknown, at 11 AM on Wednesday. The announcement of the DA Hike is likely to be made after the meeting.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year. The first is given from January to June, while the second revision takes place from July to December. However, the second revision comes around Navratri festivals. The first increase in dearness allowance for the year 2022 was announced in March. 7th Pay Commission: Good News on DA Hike Likely Tomorrow, Here's How Much Increase in Dearness Allowance Expected.

If reports are to be believed, the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees could be hiked by 4 percent. This means the total DA could reach up to 38 percent. The All-India CPI-IW for the month of June has hinted at a hike in DA this month. Along with the Dearness allowance hike, employees may also get arrears for the months of July and August. This decision will benefit over 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh, pensioners.

The government, on September 20 revised the minimum qualifying service norms required for the promotion of central government employees as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels. As said by the DoPT, the revised norms of minimum qualifying service required for promotion may be incorporated in the recruitment rules or service rules by making amendments.

