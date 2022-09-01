Mumbai, September 1: A great news for central government employees as the wait for the increased DA is about to end soon. It is believed that employees can get the gift of increased DA on the third day of Navratri 2022. However, the government is yet to announce the DA hike.

According to the Zee News, the official announcement of the DA hike will take place on September 28, while its implementation starts on October 1. Apart from this, the employees will also get their DA arrears for the last two months as well. 7th Pay Commission Big Update: DA Hiked for Government Employees of This State.

This time the government is going to announce a hike of 4 percent in DA, after which the Dearness Allowance of central employees will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent. Employees will get the benefit of increased dearness allowance in September salary. If the increased DA will be applicable from July 1, then the employees will get the outstanding 2 months' money as arrears.

According to the 7th Pay Commission, if an employee's basic salary is Rs. 31550 and there is a hike of 38 percent in DA, then the employee will get a hike of Rs. 15144 in yearly salary. While, if an employee gets Rs. 18000 as a basic salary, then he will get a hike of Rs. 720 in his yearly income.

Reportedly, over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners are expected to benefit from this hike.

