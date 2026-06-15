Adani Ports Stock Update: Share Price Rises on Argentina LNG Contract

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (ADANIPORTS) is witnessing positive traction in today's intraday trading, currently trading at ₹1,831.70. The stock opened slightly lower at ₹1,839.00 but quickly found buying interest, reaching an intraday high of ₹1,840.30. While dipping to an intraday low of ₹1,828.20, it maintains a robust gain of +1.04% over its previous close of ₹1,812.90. Volume for the session currently stands at 333,817 shares, appearing somewhat subdued compared to typical daily averages for the counter, suggesting a measured advance despite the positive price action.

ADANIPORTS – Stock Updates as of (10:02AM, 15 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,831.70 Open ₹1,839.00 High ₹1,840.30 Low ₹1,828.20 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 333,817 % Chg +1.04%

52-Week Context

In the absence of readily available 52-week high and low data for ADANIPORTS within the current live feed, a precise assessment of its position relative to its annual trading range remains elusive. However, the current upward movement indicates positive sentiment building around the stock, pushing it higher from its previous close. Investors are closely monitoring price action for signs of testing any established resistance levels, with an eye on the broader market and sector performance.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst driving ADANIPORTS's current move appears to be the recent strategic expansion into the South American market. Just a few days ago, on June 8, 2026, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced it had secured a significant 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's inaugural Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export project. This landmark deal, valued at an estimated investment commitment of $70 million, marks APSEZ's entry into South America and significantly bolsters its international marine services portfolio. The contract, awarded to APSEZ's step-down subsidiary Adani Harbour International FZCO in a consortium, is expected to commence commercial operations in September 2027. This move underscores the company's ambition to expand its global footprint and diversify its revenue streams beyond traditional port operations, strengthening its position across international energy logistics value chains.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the company also disclosed plans to engage with institutional investors and analysts. Adani Ports is scheduled to conduct a Non-Deal Roadshow in Hong Kong on June 17, 2026, and participate in the HSBC India Corporate Day Conference in Singapore on June 18 and 19, 2026. This proactive investor outreach suggests a focus on transparency and communicating its strategic vision to the global investment community, which is generally viewed favorably by the market. Moreover, analyst sentiment remains largely positive, with a significant majority issuing "strong buy" or "buy" recommendations for the stock.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, traders will be watching if ADANIPORTS can sustain its current upward momentum and potentially test the immediate resistance level identified by technical analysts around ₹1,854.50. Continued positive news flow and a strong broader market could provide further impetus, while any profit-booking at higher levels could see the stock retesting its immediate support at ₹1,774.60.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).