Mumbai, September 29: Banks are expected to remain closed for several days this week, from September 29 to October 5. Wonder why? That's because there are numerous regional festivals and national holidays in the fifth week/first week of September/October 2025. People across the country are looking online to know when the bank holiday is there this week and for how many days banks will remain open from September 29 to October 5.

If you're planning to visit the bank this week, then it's important to know when banks will be closed for business. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list for the week of September 29-October 5, banks will stay shut for all seven days this week. Notably, banks will remain closed due to several reasons, such as Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Dussehra, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, among others. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

In addition to designated holidays, banks will also observe a closure on Sunday, October 5, on account of a weekend holiday. Scroll below to see the complete list of bank holidays this week.

List of Bank Holidays from September 29 to October 5

Date: Day: Bank Holiday: September 29 Monday Maha Saptami/Durga Puja September 30 Tuesday Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja October 1 Wednesday Navaratri Ends/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) October 2 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva October 3 Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) October 4 Saturday Durga Puja (Dasain) October 5 Sunday Weekend Holiday

On its official website, RBI said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. While banks will stay shut for all seven days this week, people can visit the RBI website at rbi.org.in to check if the bank holiday applies nationwide or to a particular state. The next official bank holiday of October 2025 is on Monday, October 6, for Lakshmi Puja, followed by bank closures on October 7 on account of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

In October, banks will stay shut for business for more than 15 days, including RBI-designated bank holidays, second and fourth Saturdays of the month and all Sundays. While physical banking services will take a hit due to bank holidays this week, people can use digital services such as online banking, ATMs, and UPI services, among others. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

In addition to banks, the stock market will remain closed for trading for 11 days in October.

