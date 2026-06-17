Bengali Music Gets Global Push as Warner Music India Partners With SVF Entertainment To Expand Regional Presence

Warner Music India has officially entered into a strategic partnership with SVF Entertainment, marking its expansion into the Bengali music market. This collaboration is designed to bolster Warner Music's regional music strategy across India, building upon its existing presence in South Indian, Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri markets.

Warner Music India and SVF Entertainment Strengthening Regional Music Presence

By teaming up with SVF Entertainment, Warner Music India aims to establish a stronger footprint in eastern India and provide a global platform for Bengali artists and soundtracks. SVF Entertainment brings extensive experience to the partnership, having produced over 180 Bengali films and distributed more than 1,400 films across various languages. The company also maintains one of the most influential music catalogues in the region. Telegram Ban Memes and Funny Jokes Go Viral After Govt's Action To Curb NEET Paper Leak.

Global Aspirations for Bengali Artists

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Recorded Music and Publishing, India and SAARC at Warner Music Group, noted that the partnership serves as a pathway to take India’s regional music to a global stage. He highlighted that Bengal has been the source of enduring cultural movements and that SVF Entertainment is an ideal partner for this expansion. Novo Nordisk Data Breach: Cyber Extortion Group FulcrumSec Claims Theft of 1.3 TB of Sensitive Data After USD 25 Million Ransom Demand.

SVF Entertainment Co-founder and Director Mahendra Soni stated that the alliance will create new opportunities for artists and repertoire. Beyond traditional film soundtracks, the collaboration will encompass independent music, live concerts, and cross-border musical experiences. Both companies aim to support the creative community while helping audiences discover regional music beyond geographic boundaries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).