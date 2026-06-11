Bitcoin prices showcased a distinct lack of momentum on Thursday morning, holding steady at USD 61,996 as of 8:04 AM IST. The token's latest sideways performance follows a rapid technical deceleration from an earlier session high of USD 76,869 recorded at 7:25 AM IST.

The wider digital asset landscape mirrored the defensive posture of the premier cryptocurrency, with major alternative tokens logging negligible price variations. Market liquidity remains centered around protective stablecoins as automated trading platforms note a substantial drop in leveraged futures activity. Bitcoin Price Today, June 11, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 61,996 as Traders Await Federal Reserve Policy Direction.

Macroeconomic Deadlock Restricts Active Market Positioning

Market analysts note that the near-term stagnation is largely fueled by intense anticipation surrounding the upcoming US Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Investors are reluctant to deploy massive capital into risk-on assets until the central bank delivers clear guidance on economic growth prospects and global lending rates.

This systemic caution has been exacerbated by a broader macro trend, with significant pools of speculative retail capital rotating away from traditional digital tokens. Instead, funds are increasingly migrating toward high-profile tech listings and the highly publicised tokenised fund offerings tied to upcoming aerospace initial public offerings.

Institutional Support Troughs Mitigate Deep Liquidations

On-chain metrics reveal that while spot demand remains relatively subdued, capitulation-level panic selling has failed to materialise. Institutional exchange-traded funds recorded flat net flows over the last 48 hours, suggesting that Wall Street capital desks are content to maintain a holding pattern.

Technical boundaries indicate that the immediate psychological support zone for the asset is established firmly at USD 60,000, which has acted as a historical accumulation line during recent bear phases. Conversely, overhead resistance is predicted to cap any abrupt, momentum-driven rallies near the USD 63,500 boundary until macroeconomic uncertainties resolve.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).