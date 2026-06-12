Bitcoin Price Today, June 12, 2026: BTC Price Holds Near USD 63,458 Amid Liquidity Shift Ahead of SpaceX Listing
Bitcoin traded at USD 63,458 as of 7:41 AM IST on Friday, June 12, 2026, holding a narrow consolidation floor after earlier sessions of steep technical correction. The flagship digital asset found tentative structural support amidst a major liquidity drain across risk assets, as institutional and retail investors reallocated billions of dollars ahead of the historic SpaceX initial public offering.
Bitcoin prices showcased steady, range-bound behavior on Friday morning, hovering at USD 63,458 as of 7:41 AM IST. The token's latest sideways performance indicates a temporary period of stabilization following weeks of intense macroeconomic pressure that pulled the asset down from its previous record thresholds.
The calm across the premier cryptocurrency was mirrored throughout the altcoin sector, with major digital tokens exhibiting minimal volatility during early Asian trading hours. Trading desks reported that speculative futures leverage has declined to its lowest level this quarter, as market participants shift their focus toward mainstream financial developments. Bitcoin Price Today, June 10, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 61,350 Following Institutional ETF Outflows and Corporate Portfolio Rebalancing.
SpaceX Public Debut Diverts Billions from Crypto Ecosystem
Market analysts note that the near-term consolidation is heavily tied to the highly anticipated SpaceX listing on the Nasdaq, scheduled for later today. The initial public offering, widely projected to be the largest in corporate history, has attracted overwhelming global demand, drawing substantial liquidity away from standard speculative instruments.
With billions of dollars rotating out of liquid risk assets to secure allocations in the space exploration firm, Bitcoin has faced a persistent lack of aggressive buying volume. This capital drain has capped overhead price momentum, despite the fact that SpaceX recently disclosed holding 18,712 BTC on its corporate balance sheet, establishing a permanent structural link between the corporation and the digital asset market.
Technical Support Zones Hold Against Extended Macro Strains
Despite the temporary loss of market momentum to public equity listings, systemic panic selling has failed to materialize. The immediate psychological and technical support floor for the token is firmly established between USD 61,000 and USD 62,500, an accumulation zone where long-term institutional custodians continue to quietly absorb liquid supply.
Conversely, overhead resistance is expected to tightly limit quick breakout attempts near the USD 65,000 boundary. Traders are maintaining a highly defensive stance, preferring to observe how global asset liquidity settles once the immediate equity market rebalancing concludes.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 07:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).